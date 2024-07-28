The Olympics Ceremony Only Makes Bigots Angry

Culture

The Olympics Ceremony Only Makes Bigots Angry

The Olympics Ceremony Only Makes Bigots Angry

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The Olympics Ceremony Only Makes Bigots Angry
Biodegradable vs. Compostable, What Are the Differences? Here’s What They Are and Where to Throw Them Away
Technological innovations of the Paris 2024 Olympics: all the applications of AI