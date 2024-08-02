The ONLY country in America that surpasses the United States and Brazil with the most powerful passport in the world in 2024

The web portal Passport Index has published a list mentioning the American countries that can enter other nations without the need for a prior visa. In this classification, one nation from the American continent managed to stand out, surpassing countries such as USA and Brazil.

The classification was made based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA)a reliable source of information in the world of aviation. THE IATA provides detailed and up-to-date statistics on passport accessibility worldwide, allowing us to find out which countries offer the greatest facilities for visa-free entry.

The most powerful passport in America and the world in 2024

According to the report of Passport Index, Canada It is considered the country with the most powerful passport in the American continent, surpassing nations such as Brazil, Chile and the United States. In the ranking, it places Canada in seventh place in the world.

In the evaluation carried out by the web portal of the International Air Transport Association (IATA)Canada and the United States are tied for access to 172 nations. However, the key difference lies in the number of countries that allow visa-free access. Canada has a significant advantage, with visa-free access to 125 countries, compared to the 123 countries that allow visa-free entry to citizens of USA.

This advantage reinforces Canada’s position as the country with the most powerful passport in the Americas, offering its citizens greater freedom of movement and reflecting the high international regard for the country of the Maple.

Canada: 172 destinations (125 visa-free countries)

172 destinations (125 visa-free countries) USA: 172 destinations (123 visa-free countries)

172 destinations (123 visa-free countries) Brazil: 164 destinations (116 visa-free countries)

Canada is the American country with the largest number of visa-free access countries. Photo: Passport Index.

What are the least powerful passports in the world?

In the same list of passports prepared by Passport Index In 2024, it is pointed out which nations require a visa to enter other countries and, therefore, are considered the ‘least powerful’ in the world today.

Syria Syria is rated as the country with the least powerful passport in the world, as it only allows visa-free access to 9 countries. To visit another 159 countries, access permits are required. Due to these figures, Syria is ranked 94th in the ranking of the most powerful passports.

After the Asian country, there are countries like Afghanistan and Iraqwith 7 and 11 visa-free countries respectively. Of which, these three countries are considered the least powerful in terms of visa-free access to other countries.

Syria: 39 destinations (9 visa-free countries)

39 destinations (9 visa-free countries) Afghanistan: 40 destinations (7 visa-free countries)

40 destinations (7 visa-free countries) Iraq: 42 destinations (11 visa-free countries)