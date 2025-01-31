The Order: Plot, trailer and release date on Prime Videos of the film Action with Jude Law and Nicholas Hault

The Order is coming to the first videos, a action-Thriller film that talks about the true story of a group of white neo-Nazis and supremacists active in the USA in the 1980s. Presented at the last Venice Film Festival and released last December in some USA cinemas, the film is finally about to be streamed all over the world. Here are all the advances on plot, cast and release date, and the trailer of the film.

What The Order is about

In 1983 an increasingly violent series of bank robberies, counterfeiting operations and robberies with armored vehicles is instilling terror in the northwest of the United States. Among the confusion of the law enforcement agencies that frant to find answers, a solitary Agent of the FBI stationed in the picturesque and sleepy town of Coeur d’Alene, in Idaho, comes to the conclusion that these are not common criminals thirsty for money , but of a group of dangerous interior terrorists following a radical and charismatic leader, who are transforming a devastating war against the United States government.

The cast of The Order

The protagonist of the film is Jude Law in the role of the FBI Terry Husk agent; Next to him Nicholas Hoult in the part of the terrorist Bob Mathews. Tye Sheridan, Junae Smollett, Alison Oliver and Marc Maron are also in the cast.

The Order is directed by Justin Kurzel and is based on the 1989 essay The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt. The producers are Bryan Haas, Stuart Ford, Justin Kurzel, Jude Law. Productr Executive Miguel A. Palos Jr., Zach Garrett, Anant Tamirisa, Zach Baylin, Kate Susman, Ben Jackson, Stephen Fuss, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Jeremy Saulnier, Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Eric Rebalkin

When The Order comes out

The film comes out on Thursday 6 February 2025 on Prime Video.

The trailer of The Order

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppzaob4ea-0