The Pd's shameful line on Ukraine: hide

Culture

The Pd’s shameful line on Ukraine: hide

The Pd’s shameful line on Ukraine: hide

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The Pd’s shameful line on Ukraine: hide
10 curiosities about Sardinia: from the 4000-year-old wild olive tree to the nuraghi and the record number of centenarians
How do visually impaired and blind people take photos? The technologies used