The Penguin: Batman Won’t Appear in the Series and Here’s Why, According to Matt Reeves

When news broke that HBO Max was developing a series centered on the infamous Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, better known as The Penguin, fans were eager to see how this iconic villain’s story would unfold. With Colin Farrell reprising his role from The Batman and an impressive cast including Mark Strong as Carmine Falcone, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, and Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, the anticipation was palpable. However, one notable character is missing from the lineup: Batman himself.

Batman vs. Penguin: A Battle Deferred

Many viewers expected Robert Pattinson’s Batman to make an appearance in the series, especially since The Penguin serves as a direct sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman and a bridge to the upcoming The Batman 2. The absence of the Caped Crusader left some fans scratching their heads, but there’s a deliberate reason behind this creative choice.

In an interview with Esquire, director and executive producer Matt Reeves explained the decision. “Batman is like a specter haunting the city,” Reeves said. “One of the most exciting aspects of creating this series was the opportunity to shift perspectives and focus on Gotham’s rogues’ gallery.”

Reeves emphasized that the original film was intentionally told from Bruce Wayne’s point of view, with only occasional glimpses into the minds of other characters like the Riddler. “By shifting the focus to Oz, we can explore the aftermath of the film’s events from a different angle,” he added. “It’s about delving into the underbelly of Gotham without Batman’s immediate presence.”

A Gangster’s Rise to Power

Describing the series as “almost a gangster movie,” Reeves highlighted the narrative’s focus on The Penguin’s quest for power in a city left reeling after the fall of Carmine Falcone. With the crime boss eliminated, a power vacuum ensues, igniting a fierce struggle between the Falcone and Maroni crime families for control over Gotham.

“Oz is navigating this chaotic landscape, seizing opportunities to establish his own dominion,” Reeves noted. “We wanted to see him grapple with these challenges without the overshadowing influence of Batman.”

Batman’s Influence Without Batman

While Batman doesn’t physically appear in the series, his impact on Gotham City is unmistakable. The current turmoil is a direct result of his actions in The Batman, serving as a catalyst for the events that unfold in The Penguin. This approach allows the show to maintain its noir atmosphere and gives secondary characters the spotlight they deserve.

As a longtime fan of the Batman universe, I find this perspective refreshing. It reminds me of how stories like Gotham Central delve into the lives of those living in Batman’s shadow. Focusing on The Penguin offers a deep dive into the criminal psyche and the intricate power dynamics that make Gotham such a fascinating setting.

Looking Ahead

The Penguin premiered on Max on September 20, with new episodes releasing every Monday since September 30. The series sets the stage for The Batman 2, which is scheduled for release on September 30, 2026.

For those craving more of Robert Pattinson’s brooding Batman, patience will be a virtue. In the meantime, The Penguin provides a rich, character-driven narrative that expands the universe in compelling ways.

By giving The Penguin center stage, Matt Reeves invites us to explore Gotham from a new vantage point, delving into the shadows where villains plot and schemes unfold. It’s a bold move that promises to add depth to the cinematic world he’s building, even if the Dark Knight remains in the shadows—for now.