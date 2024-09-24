It debuted on Sky and Now on September 20, 2024 The Penguinthe spin-off series of the film The Batman by Matt Reeves with Colin Farrell as the ancient enemy of the Dark Knight of Gotham. Here is the release schedule of the episodes and everything you need to know about the Dc Studios series that follows the film and tells the story and the criminal rise of Oz Cobb.

The Penguin, the trailer

The Penguin, the cast

In addition to Farrell, the cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen.

The Penguin, the production

The executive producers of the series are Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc (also writer and showrunner), Craig Zobel (who directs the first three episodes), Bill Carraro. The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, which has an exclusive deal with Reeves and his 6th & Idaho. Pipski also serves as an executive producer.

The Penguin, when the episodes come out: the complete schedule

The first episode of the series debuted on Sky and NowTv on Friday 20 September 2024. Here is the complete calendar with the release date of the other seven episodes.