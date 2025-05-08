The rare diamond “beating heart” that contains another diamond: how it is done and why it is unique

Credit Photo: Danny Bowler – De Beers Institute of Diamonds



The “Beating Heart“He moved on to the news in 2023 to be one of the best specimens that have never been found in diamond to another diamond, with 0.329 carats, color D and type IAAB. In reality already in 2019in Russiathe geologists of the mining company Alrosa They had discovered a similar diamond, nicknamed precisely “matrioska“In that case, a small diamond was incorporated into a cavity in a larger diamond, just like in the case of”Beating Heart“- Although the latter has undoubtedly had a greater international echo.

The Beating Heart was identified by VD Globala sighttholder of De Beers based in India, in October 2022. The gem was then sent to the De Beers Institute of Diamonds in Maidenheadin the United Kingdom, for further analyzes. The diamond presents one internal cavity which contains a smaller crystaltrapped but free to move inside the space. This phenomenon is extremely rare It is fascinating for both gemologists and geologists. It looks like one rough gem from the weight of 0.329 carats, classified as a diamond of color dthe maximum degree in the scale of color purity. Belongs to the type IAABa category that refers to the arrangement of nitrogen atoms within its crystalline structure. These characteristics, combined with its very rare Mobile internal structuremake it a specimen unique in the world. This particular conformation means that when the light crosses the gem, the internal crystal looks like “beat“Like a heart, from which its suggestive name. The fact that the internal crystal is free indicates that very particular chemical-physical conditions occurred during the formation of the diamond.

During his trainingthe diamond developed in extreme conditions within the terrestrial cloakat depth of beyond 150 kilometers and temperatures above the 1000 ° C. In one initial phase a main crystalinside which a layer of fibrous diamondless pure and more subject to dissolution. Over time, this intermediate layer has partially dissolved, leaving a cavity. In this cavity a second, smaller crystal was trapped, which had already trained or crystallized later, which however does not adhere to the walls and can therefore move freely. The combination of an external solid structure and an internal mobile content is what makes unique The “Beating Heart“.

Credit Photo: De Beers Institute of Diamonds



Although “Beating Heart” is one of the most famous cases, it is not the only known example. Some diamonds have inclusions of other minerals, such as Olivina or Granato, who have formed together with the main gem. However, cases in which these inclusions are mobile and not attached to the walls of the diamond are extremely rare. Some geologists started calling these diamonds “free“or”dynamic diamonds“, precisely because of the presence of internal moving crystals.

The scientific value of diamonds such as “Beating Heart” goes far beyond their aesthetic charm. By studying them, researchers can collect data on temperatures, pressure and materials present hundreds of kilometers deep. In some cases, these gems also trap the very small traces of water or gas, which are like chemical “fossils” of the interior of the planet.