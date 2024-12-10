The Residence: Shonda Rhimes’ new Netflix series, plot and when it comes out

Netflix has revealed the release date of The Residence, Shonda Rhimes’ new crime series. Starting from Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, showrunner Paul William Davies (Scandal, For the People) will bring an unprecedented mystery to Netflix.

This is The Residence, a new Netflix miniseries of the murder mystery genre which will be produced by none other than Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Netflix announced that it had acquired the rights to Kate Anderson Brower’s book in July 2018, and in March 2022 said it intended to proceed with adapting the series.

Thus, The Residence has become one of the most anticipated Netflix titles of next year and joins the list of Shondaland series on Netflix, which includes the successful period drama Bridgerton, ready to return with its fourth season, its spinoff The Queen Charlotte and the Inventing Anna limited series. But what do I know so far about The Residence and when will it be released on Netflix? Let’s find out together.

The Residence: the plot

132 rooms, 157 suspects, a corpse, an extremely eccentric detective and a disastrous state dinner. The Residence is a wacky mystery set in the upper floors, lower floors and corridors of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the most famous residence in the world.

How many episodes will The Residence consist of?

Netflix has confirmed that The Residence will consist of eight episodes of approximately 60 minutes each. The series is considered as a “mini-series”, so there will not be a second season but the story will conclude in a single block of episodes.

The Residence: who’s in the cast

The protagonist of the series is Uzo Aduba who plays Cordelia Cupp, detective consultant of the Metropolitan Police Department. Ironic, funny, relentless, always very focused, extremely self-confident, a careful observer of human behavior and a great birdwatching enthusiast, Cupp is the most sought-after detective in the world.

Alongside him is Randall Park as FBI Special Agent Edwin Park. Federal agent assigned to collaborate with Detective Cordelia Cupp during a high-voltage state dinner. Park has skepticism about Cupp’s investigative style. He is our Watson.

Completing the cast: Giancarlo Esposito (AB Wynter), Molly Griggs (Lilly Schumacher), Randall Park (Edwin Park), Susan Kelechi Watson (Jasmine Haney), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Larry Dokes), Edwina Findley (Sheila Cannon), Jason Lee (Tripp Morgan), Ken Marino (Harry Hollinger), Al Mitchell (Rollie Bridgewater), Dan Perrault (Colin Trask), Bronson Pinchot (Didier Gotthard), Julieth Restrepo (Elsyie Chayle), Mel Rodriguez (Bruce Geller), Mary Wiseman (Marvella).

Guest stars of the series, however, will be: Eliza Coupe (Senator Margery Bay Bix), Jane Curtin (Nan Cox), Paul Fitzgerald (President Perry Morgan), Barrett Foa (Elliott Morgan), Al Franken (Senator Aaron Filkins), Spencer Garrett (Wally Glick), Taran Killam (St. Pierre), Julian McMahon (PM Stephen Roos), Kylie Minogue (Herself), Matt Oberg (Nick Simms), Brett Tucker (David Rylance)

Kylie Minogue will be in the cast of The Residence

When The Residence comes out on Netflix

The Residence will debut on Netlfix on March 20, 2025.