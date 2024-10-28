The Rigopiano massacre becomes a Sky docuseries: the first trailer has been revealed

The Rigopiano massacre becomes a TV series. It is a docuseries entitled “And then the silence. The Rigopiano disaster” composed of five episodes which will tell in documentary form one of the worst natural tragedies of recent years: the avalanche that hit the Rigopiano hotel on 18 January 2017 at slopes of the Gran Sasso in Abruzzo, killing 29 people who were inside.

After the success of the podcast of the same name, since its release in first place in Spotify’s top podcast rankings, the Sky Original docuseries is arriving, produced by Sky Italia and Sky TG24 and created in collaboration with Chora Media.

Conceived and written by Pablo Trincia, Debora Campanella and Paolo Negro, who also directed it, the docuseries tells the collective tragedy of the avalanche that claimed the most victims in the history of our Apennines. It does so through the impressive images provided by the Fire Brigade, the Alpine Rescue Service, the Financial Police and the Coast Guard, which document the very complicated rescue operations, thanks to the images that the families of the victims and survivors wanted to make available to the journalistic reconstruction work, in addition to the images shot by the hotel guests themselves up until a few hours before the avalanche, providing a direct look at the moments that preceded the disaster.

And then the silence. The Rigopiano disaster: the plot

On the afternoon of January 18, 2017, the Rigopiano hotel, on the slopes of Gran Sasso in Abruzzo, was hit by an avalanche that almost completely destroyed it. Inside, in addition to the staff, there were guests who had reached the structure the night before with a thousand difficulties, only to find themselves trapped inside due to heavy snow. The death toll from the tragedy was twenty-nine victims and eleven survivors. But was it really just nature’s fault? A story that after almost eight years still remains with many questions and few answers.

And then the silence. The Rigopiano disaster: when it comes out

The docuseries will be available from 20 November exclusively on Sky TG24, Sky Documentaries, Sky Crime, streaming on NOW, free-to-air on DTT channel 50 and always available on demand. Preview for all Sky TG24 Insider readers from 13 November.

And then the silence. The Rigopiano disaster: the official trailer