The Rings of Power 3, the release date of the new season revealed

Prime Video has revealed the release date of The Rings of Power 3, the third season of the maxi series which acts as (or aims to act as) a prequel to The Lord of the Rings (and The Hobbit). At the end of last year, filming on Rings of Power 3 was completed and began in early 2025 at the show’s new production site, at Shepperton Studios (UK). With a social post in which we see an extremely well-known face, that of Jamie “Henry Creel / Vecna” Campbell Bower, the end of production on the set for the new season was in fact announced.

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After Prime Video had predictably confirmed The Rings of Power, the mega prequel-spinoff TV series of the Lord of the Rings, for the third season, a first preview of the next season, of what will happen and when it will take place, had arrived on the Rings of Power social channels. Subsequently, Prime leaked the names of the new actors in the cast. Here is all the information currently available on cast, plot and release date.

The three directors of the third season have been announced

The three directors of this season were also announced, two returning and one new: Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri and Stefan Schwartz. Charlotte Brändström, who served as co-executive producer and directed several episodes of the first two seasons, returns as executive producer and director for the third. She is joined by director Sanaa Hamri, who returns after having already directed some episodes of the second season, and the highly experienced director Stefan Schwartz, in his first collaboration with the series. Each director will oversee multiple episodes in the upcoming season.

Brändström has worked on multiple productions including Shōgun (FX), Scarpetta (Prime Video), The Outsider (HBO), The Witcher (Netflix) and The Man in the High Castle (Prime Video). Hamri, an acclaimed director known for her work on The Wheel of Time (Prime Video) and Empire (Fox), brings with her a wealth of experience spanning television, music videos and feature films, recently directing the pilot for The Bondsman (Prime Video), and continues her creative partnership with Amazon MGM Studios through an overall deal. Rounding out the talented directing team is Schwartz, whose credits include The Boys (Prime Video), The Walking Dead (AMC), Luther (BBC) and The Americans (FX).

The new and old cast members of The Rings of Power 3: there is “Vecna”

Initially Prime Video had made the names of Jamie Campbell Bower (best known for the role of Vecna ​​in Stranger Things, but also as Gellert Grindelwald of the Harry Potter cinematic universe) and Eddie Marsan (Electric Girls), with Bower who will be part of the main cast, while Marsan will have a recurring role during the season. In particular, according to the first rumours, the “beautiful knight of high lineage” who will be played by Bower could be Celeborn, Galadriel’s “disappeared” husband whose return was awaited.

In June, three new names were announced: Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young, with Richardson as Bower joining the main cast and Varla and Young taking on recurring roles.

But even if the new season moves the story forward by a long time compared to the finale of the last season (see below), as fans of Middle Earth know, this does not mean at all that the protagonists of past seasons will not be there. As can also be seen in the video announcement, in fact, Owain Arthur returns as the dwarf Durin IV, Ismael Cruz Córdova as the elf Arondir, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Charlie Vickers as Sauron.

What The Rings of Power 3 will be about: the first official previews

After the epic finale of season 2, it is safe to expect that the newly aware Gandalf will do everything to prevent Sauron’s advance, probably with an alliance with the elves.

And here is the official synopsis, anticipated by the official social accounts of The Lord of the Rings on Prime who were the first to reveal what and when season 3 of Rings of the Power will be about:

“Fast forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War between the Elves and Sauron, with the Dark Lord seeking to create the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and finally conquer all of Middle-earth.”

When Rings of Power 3 comes out

As officially announced, The Lord of the Rings – The Rings of Power 3 will be released in streaming on Prime Video starting from Wednesday 11 November. The number of episodes of the third season is not known, but it is certain that they will be released on a weekly basis.