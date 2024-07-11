The second largest country in the world is in America: it surpasses the United States and is the ninth largest economy in the world

It is the second largest country in the world with an area of approximately 9.98 million square kilometers. This vast expanse includes a great diversity of landscapes, from the Rocky Mountains to the vast boreal forests and the Arctic tundra.

What is the second largest country in the world that is in America?

Territory : 9.98 million square kilometers.

Borders: It shares the longest land border in the world with the United States.

Coasts: It has the longest coastline in the world, with more than 202,080 kilometers of coast.

Canada is the ninth largest economy in the world

Canada It is not only large in size, but also in economic terms. As the ninth largest economy in the world, Canada has a diversified and robust economy. Its wealth comes from a combination of natural resources, manufacturing industry and a highly developed service sector.

Natural resources Canada is one of the world’s largest producers of oil and natural gas, as well as having vast deposits of minerals such as gold, nickel and uranium.

Agriculture: The country is a major producer of wheat and other grains, as well as forest products.

Technology and innovation: Cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal are hubs for technology and startups.

Is Canada a country with a high quality of life?

Canada is known for its high quality of life and commitment to multiculturalism. Canadian cities often feature on lists of the most liveable places in the world, thanks to their quality infrastructure, safety and public services.

Health : Canada’s public health system is accessible and efficient.

Education: Canada has a top-notch education system, with numerous world-renowned universities.

Cultural diversity: The country is a cultural mosaic, welcoming immigrants from all over the world and promoting inclusion and diversity.

The first largest country in the world

Russia It is the largest country in the world by total area, covering approximately 17.1 million square kilometers. This vast territory extends from Eastern Europe until North Asia, making of Russia a nation with unparalleled geographical, cultural and climatic diversity.

How many inhabitants does the largest country in the world have?

The largest country in the world by area is Russiaand according to recent data, the population of Russia is approximately 143 million inhabitants. However, this figure may vary slightly depending on the sources.

What is the largest country in South America?

The largest country in South America is Brazil, which covers 8.5 million square kilometers.