The secret love of Ferragni, Gregoraci amazes, the fury of Al Bano and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, here we are again with “Facts”, our weekly column with a high gossip rate.

The spring air is making succulent gossip bloom and therefore, my dear gossip addicted, good fragrant reading.

Chiara Ferragni via Tronchetti Benvenuto Caccamo

In the garden of Chiara Ferragni grow nets: excellent for the filling of the ravioli if collected when they are still tender, however they can cause irritation and itch if you touch with bare hands. Another loving disappointment was perhaps not what the influencer needed, but now the relationship with Giovanni Tronchetti Provera seems only a distant memory. I remember to which the mind returns along a cypress avenue. The entrepreneur was photographed while kissing with his ex -wife, and perhaps his mother, Mrs. Pirelli’s mother, could be particularly happy.

Guest of the podcast of her sister Valentina, Chiara explained that finding a man who really accepts a strong and independent woman, both economically and emotionally, is not that easy. A reference to toxic relationships is also inevitable, in which she herself found herself, as well as many of her friends. Hearing her speak, it was difficult not to think about both Tronchetti Provera and Fedez.

If on the one hand it could suffer from the end of the story with Giovanni, on the other it would be consoling with a well -known face of the show: Cristiano Caccamo, a comedian who participated in a well -known television program. According to Gabriele Parpiglia, there has long been a secret story between the two: above all “at his home” would be seen. No declaration from those directly concerned … who knows.

“Chiara Ferragni at Cristiano Caccamo’s house: you can see from him, the secret relationship”

Chiara Ferragni: “I victim to violent relationships”. And talks about a man

Chiara Ferragni, quarrel at an event with journalists: “I don’t have to teach anyone’s job”

Gregoraci and the orphanage tour

Lately when Elisabetta Gregoraci talks about the son releases statements that make people speak. First he revealed that when he misses the son, who lives in Switzerland, he takes a plane to go to dinner with him and then go home; Then he revealed how he taught his son who is a “privileged”. Al Courier He said Nathan Falco is absolutely not a “father of dad”. “I hate dad’s children – he explained – he is very polite. In Kenya we have a home, I led him to take a tour of the orphanages, where the children have a toy in fifteen, I want to make him understand that he is a privileged”. A phrase that amazes, the “tour” in an orphanage should serve other … Gregoraci has also specified that the boy has a paghetta, who knows if monthly or weekly and who knows how many zeros.

Elisabetta Gregoraci: “Nathan is not a dad’s son, he has pocket money. In Kenya I led him to see the orphanages”

Blasi in crisis

Ilary Blasi moves in the middle of the brambles. Army of her beloved irony, the presenter is not going through a particularly easy period. According to the weekly today, to make it angry – in addition to the end of the nefarious of The Couple, the program that led to Canale 5 – would have been the words of the national team coach, Luciano Spalletti, who in his biography “Paradise exists … but how much effort” described her as “a small woman”. The phrase recalls the past in Spalletti and Blasi, when she was still the wife of Francesco Totti. At the time, he reported to Spalletti calling him “Little Man”.

In the meantime, Chanel celebrated his 18 years. The big day was celebrated in style, with three holidays. Both Blasi and Totti participated in the last. However, there was no talk of this event only in positive terms. A video on social media showed the moment of the cake, in particular the one in which Chanel was looking for her mom to take a photo all five together (she, Francesco, the brothers and Ilary). A shot that, however, has never been made.

“Ilary Blasi on all furies is a complex period”

Blasi-Totti, Chanel’s birthday tension: she looks for her mother but she doesn’t find her. The video appears

Michele Morrone Fa names and surnames

After the “circol” mentioned by Fabrizio Corona speaking of Milan well frequented by VIP and beyond, here is that Michele Morrone speaks of the literary circol of cinema. Morrone was interviewed by Francesca Fagnani and, in Belve, he spoke of his career, of the successes, of alcoholism in which he sank after the end of the wedding, and then revealed his vision on Italian cinema. In Italy there would be “actors with the air of the cursed poet, who makes the barrel, who has the skull in his hand. You know, these a little left -wing actors, with the boiseries also in the ass”.

The day after the airing of the interview, Morrone came to the dose, also making the name of a particularly loved actor in this period.

There are artists who “do the fake democratic inclusive, left -wing who, after taking a ca ** or David, feel like getting out of the ground and allow themselves the luxury of making left morale not because they really keep their country, but simply because it is cool to be a player engaged in social and politics”.

After a long preamble, here comes the arrow to Luca Marinelli: “sad and fake cursed poets drunk with Rimbaud and Baudelaire, but with luxurious apartments and villas at the sea (Rimbaud did not have a lira). You are sadder than your own ideas. People who ‘feel bad and suffered’ for playing the role of the Duce (and Marinelli has given the face to Mussolini in the TV series in the TV series in the TV series in the TV series. M) but which, as if by magic, takes place very well from this tumult after having collected 1.5/2 million euros.

Very hard words, for which he then apologized, but which inevitably create a fracture.

Michele Morrone burst after the interview with Belve: “You broke the ca ** o”. Then he talks about Fagnani

Michele Morrone apologizes for the insults: “What I wrote is the result of a discomfort”

Gossippini

Morise and Bartolini

The clues about the marriage between Roberta Morise and Enrico Bartolini are increasingly confused. The two could be in crisis, or perhaps already separated, she is perhaps pregnant with their second child. A confused situation also because at the moment neither of them has tried to deny the rumors that have been circulating on them for weeks. According to the journalist Giuseppe Candela, at the expense of what has been said and hypothesized, the two would not be in crisis, on the contrary!

In the garden of Mara a Fiorello

Fiorello has returned to Rai. Mara Venier has announced that next year the presenter of Sunday in will be again, but in the condition of not being alone. And therefore Fiorello launches an idea that many like and who knows that he does not turn into reality. Before returning to the radio, Fiore admitted: “I had also thought of a Sunday in, one after Venier, when Mara no longer wants. On Sunday you can do beautiful things, you have the whole week to prepare and then on Sunday you do the great show. On Sunday I would almost like”. So who knows if after – or together – Mara will arrive Rosario with his variety.

The hunchback

The magnificent and only Sophia Loren received Al Bano and a friend, Daniel Iseli, a Swiss car collector in his house. Just the man decided to share on Instagram the photos that the three have taken, images in which the diva appears in a more home, but no less cared for, compared to how we are used to seeing it in public. Private photos, whose publication made the singer of Cellino San Marco a lot angry. “I am disgusted. They were photos that we took for us, for the family, and certainly not for the publication. For me it is a betrayal, I feel disgusted,” he said in the Bano alla ANSA. An evident sign that for some public and private stars still have a clear division. Not everything must be shared, not everything must end up under the social lens. Moments, people and meetings can – still today, in 2025 – to stay out of the vicious circle of “likes” and comments.