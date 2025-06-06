The secret loves of Stefano De Martino, Bianca Balti and the sex and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Stefano De Martino Lo Scapolo (of the tokens) of gold

Speaking of summer boats, it is impossible not to mention Stefano De Martino. The conductor, the only real generational change of Rai, has everyone’s eyes on them. Currently it is the golden bachelor that makes Rai viewers and leaders dream. His fresh and spontaneous conduction at “your business” is rewarding him, but be careful: those of listening hurts, gossip he perishes! In recent weeks, everything has been said about him, even on his presumed – and multiple – frequentations.

The beauty of the TV would have three flirts to the assets: one with Angela Nasti, one with a woman who would frequent only in Rome and a third revealed Alessandro Rosica. The gossip expert on Instagram posted exclusive photos of Stefano in the company of a young blonde woman. The two were in the middle of the sea, on the boat of her rich family: seated, she on his legs, while contemplating the blue of the sea.

For some time they would have to know: Stefano would be a family friend, and Rosica has no doubt about their carnal understanding. Meanwhile, she, to protect herself from gossip, has made her Instagram profile private.

Bianca Balti amazes

A new study on sex benefits comes from China. According to research to have regular sexual relations, it would reduce the risk of depression. More or less the same thing, but without a research team, said Bianca Balti in Belve. The model interviewed by Francesca Fagnani, revealed how the penis of her boyfriend is the best in the world (and also that it came to him after praying): “Now I will write a book that will be named after the penis has healed me from cancer. Being happy helps the immune system,” he said ironizing – but perhaps not too much – Balti.

This week the eldest daughter of the model, Matilde, has become adult. The 18 years are an important stop, and Balti knows it: he also celebrated them on social media, sharing unpublished photos of his “girl”, now great, and moving words of love: “I was so young when I had you, but I wanted to with all my heart. Many times you were the strength I needed to go on. And you will still be so many others. You are still a miracle of those who can create you.

Balti, however, also wanted to express his personal opinion on Fedez. The comment came after the rapper’s choice to participate in the Congress of Forza Italia Giovani. “The worst he,” wrote Balti under a video in which Federico Lucia talks from the stage.

Fedez and Tarot (neither oranges, nor divination cards)

The rich also buy counterfeit. Incredible? Not really, but it is fun to be sure. In his podcast, Fedez revealed that he bought labbu* tarot cards. He claims that he didn’t know and that Chiara Ferragni would have been to find out. Leone and Vittoria – who apparently love to collect them – Felici showed them to the mother: “Mum told them that dad buy the tarot things. Now whatever I buy my children is Tarocca”, the rapper ironized.

In these days there has been no spoke of the rapper only for the wrong purchases. The weekly Who He published some photos of him together with Clara. For weeks, it has been speculated on their possible flirts and neither of the two had ever denied the voices (for advertising?). However, a shot of the magazine sent the singer on a rage, who decided to break the silence. In the image the two seem to kiss, but for Clara, who has been engaged for years, it is all a matter of “perspective”.

*Labubu are stuffed animals that can be hung on backpacks, bags and phones. They have become a mania all over the world and people get out of the shops to buy them. Some collectors are willing to pay figures between 200 and 800 euros for rare pieces.

Alvaro Vitali, his ex -wife and her new partner

Alvaro Vitali, the famous Pierino of Italian cinema, and his wife Stefania Corona have separated. To reveal the news was the actress in a long interview, in which she explained that, simply, love was finished and that she did not appreciate some attitudes from the butterfly of the ex -husband. Words that made Alvaro suffer, who replied revealing that the real reason would be a betrayal of her.

Corona clarified the actor’s statements, and his words raised a lot of a sensation. Objectively, another man is there, but he would not have been the reason for the break. The man, whose name was not revealed, would have been called by Alvaro to help them – also – in the management of the house. Over time, Stefania fell in love, finding attention in him that she had been missing for some time … the result? Today the three live under the same roof: “The house is structured in such a way that each of us has a mini apartment – he clarified at the time good -. I often have my grandchildren, my daughters and yes, there is also this other person.

Gossippini

Arisa Arise?

Between Arisa and her ex, Walter Ricci, love would seem to have been rewritten. According to some rumors, the singer would have taken a segrot flight together with the musician to spend happy days away from prying eyes. In Sharm El Sheik, among the white Egyptian beaches, they would have decided to try again. Arisa, also and perhaps especially after the declarations issued not many months ago by Walter, would have decided to proceed with lead feet to “not let yourself be overwhelmed by easy enthusiasm.

Anna Pettinelli, what beast do you feel?

Anna Pettinelli was interviewed by Francesca Fagnani in Belve. The interview, however, never aired and according to Dagospia the reason is only one: “Moscia was judged too much”. Pettinelli has not released – again – declarations, but to make it clear that the interview was really cut posted a video behind the scenes of the program. A beautiful.

Angelo and the hard accusation

The comedian Angelo Duri would be investigated for a possible Irpef escape of 150 thousand euros. Hard he promptly denied the news revealing that he has never “never made charity in my life. And I will never do it. But the charity in the state yes. I have always done it. So, this news of the 150 thousand euros unfortunately is false”. Then adding that he would never escape for “such a ridiculous figure”.