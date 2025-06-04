The secrets of the ocean with David Attenborough, the new documentary on Disney+: trailer and when it comes out

The most important British naturalist and the National Geographic unite the forces for a special film. Disney+ announces The secrets of the ocean with David Attenboroughthe documentary that tells the wonders of the seas and waters and aims to inspire the public to save the earth from the climatic crisis and pollution. Here is everything you need to know.

The secrets of the ocean with David Attenborough, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8ti-d-47r4

The secrets of the ocean with David Attenborough, the advances

After filming the natural world for over 70 years, he tells the synopsis, fascinating generations of spectators with revolutionary discoveries and supporting the conservation of the environment, attentive launches his most powerful message. In the special feature film, he draws on his life of exploration and his knowledge of the sea to accompany the public on a wonderful cinematographic journey through the most spectacular submarine habitats on the planet. Attentborough observes surprisingly different marine ecosystems, from the lively jungles of giant algae and hypnotizing coral reefs to the imposing outposts of underwater mountains in the open ocean, which prove to be all closely connected to each other, vital to avoid the climatic and endangered catastrophe due to forms of destructive fishing. While attentive exposes the greatest threats to the health of our oceans as we had never seen before, also focuses on stories inspired by all over the world to reveal the most extraordinary discovery of all: acting now, the opportunity to recover marine life on an unprecedented scale is at hand.

Through compelling direct testimonies and an extraordinary and engaging photograph, the synopsis continues, the documentary offers an unprecedented story about the importance and health of our ocean. With spectacular submarine sequences and a reflection on the exploratory life of the same attentive, demonstrates the vital role that the ocean plays in the defense against climatic disasters and in the support of all life on earth. The documentary focuses on the human actions that lead to the collapse of the oceans and on the effects of destructive fishing techniques, such as dredging and trawling, on entire marine ecosystems, on the coastal communities and on the global climate. Breathtaking films also show the incredible resilience and recovery capacity of the oceans when they are protected, offering the marine protection solutions already available and the actions that we must take to restore the abundance and vitality of the oceans and guarantee a healthier future for all of us.

The secrets of the ocean with David Attenborough, when it comes out on Disney+

The film makes streaming on Disney+ June 8, 2025 on the occasion of the World Oceans Day.