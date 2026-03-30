The series and films to watch on Netflix this Easter week

It’s finally spring, Easter is about to arrive and it’s the right time to stop for a few days and dedicate some time to healthy rest. And for all lovers of TV series, here are the best ones arriving on Netflix this week that you can enjoy during the Easter weekend in complete relaxation. Don’t worry, there’s something for all tastes

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The live-action of the popular manga is released: “The Sins of Kujo” (April 2)

Netflix will set the screens on fire with “The Sins of Kujo”a live action adaptation of Shohei’s popular manga Manabe (The loan shark) “Sins of Kujo”. The series promises a thrilling exploration of law, morality and the dark side of modern society, with a talented cast and a top-notch creative team.

The first film with Sarah Toscano as an actress arrives (April 3)

It’s called “We Don’t Need Words” and it’s the new Netflix film starring Sarah Toscano who plays the role of actress for the first time alongside Serena Rossi. It is a musical drama that tells the story of Eletta (Sarah Toscano) who, unlike her parents, hears and discovers that she has an extraordinary voice. When her singing teacher (Serena Rossi) pushes her to participate in an audition for a prestigious music school, the dream comes true, but at a price: leaving her family behind, of which she is the only spokesperson.

Sarah Toscano: “I become an actress. I want to combine acting and music like Lady Gaga”

“We don’t need words”: the trailer and previews

The teen drama “Xo Kitty” returns (April 3)

Kitty Song Covey returns for her senior year at Kiss with the perfect plan to finish high school: making unforgettable memories with friends, getting closer to relatives in Korea, and making important decisions for the future, as well as clarifying her relationship with Min Ho. This time for real. But when unexpected revelations ruin her plans and relationships, Kitty will have to learn to accept the unexpected.

The Spanish thriller “Gangs of Galicia” returns (April 3)

Three years have passed and many things have changed. Despite their efforts to put the past behind them, Ana and Daniel once again find themselves embroiled in the world of drug trafficking, this time on opposite sides. While Daniel is willing to go to sea one last time to help his father, Ana will have to return to Cambados and work with the rival Padín clan. The woman accepts, even though she is aware that this could mean the end of the Padíns and probably also the end of her relationship with Daniel.

The best thriller series on Netflix