The series and films to watch on Netflix this weekend (8-10 May)

A new weekend is coming and our serial advice is back. Don’t know what to watch on Netflix this weekend from 8 to 10 May 2026? We’ll help you with all the best on the streaming platform in this first part of May 2026. But not just news, there is also an old series that is worth seeing again in these days.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

If you like crime thrillers: The Chestnut Man

Remember “The Chestnut Man”? It is a 2021 Danish crime thriller that has returned to Netflix these days with its second season. A forty-one-year-old woman is found murdered, and this case may be linked to the similar unsolved murder of a seventeen-year-old student found dead two years earlier. But what is the connection between the two victims? And when will the culprit start “playing” hide and seek again?

Mark Hess and Naia Thulin once again lead the investigation, but the relationship between the two detectives is complicated.

The chestnut man: why recover this series

If you want romance (and lightness): Thank You, Next

For those looking for lightness and romance, the third season of the Turkish rom-com “Thank You, Next” arrives on Netflix. And if you’ve never seen it, that’s a good reason to get it from the beginning. It is a series that talks about love in the contemporary world and the new season sees Leyla who, after a relationship that turned her life upside down, comes to terms with her past and discovers an unexpected bond. This time he will experience love and life on his own terms.

Thank You, Next 3: plot and trailer

Avatar – The Legend of Aang: to be seen again to prepare for the new season

If you love fantasy series and have never seen “Avatar – The Legend of Aang” this is the right time to catch up on it also because the highly anticipated second season will be released in June.

The story is that of Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to control the four elements (water, earth, fire and air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

In the second season, after a bittersweet victory that saves the Northern Water Tribe from an invasion by the Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka embark on a mission together to convince the elusive Earth King to lend them aid in their battle against the fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

Avatar: The Legend of Aang: the review

Avatar: The Legend of Aang: guide to the characters of the series