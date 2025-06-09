The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to have you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 9 to 15 June 2025.

The docufilm comes out on the tragedy of the Astroworld Festival (10 June)

This is the week of documentaries for Netflix and the first to go out is Trainwrek, a docufilm dedicated to the tragedy of the Astroworld Festival. On November 5, 2021 at the Travis Scott concert during the Astroworld Festival he went on stage to perform at the Astroworld: the one who was supposed to be the most beautiful evening for the participants in the Festival quickly turned into a catastrophe that caused the death of ten of them. “Trainwreck: the tragedy of the Astroworld Festival” offers an exclusive look at the incident, told through the testimonies of the survivors, paramedics and of the safety personnel who found themselves at the center of the disaster.

The Docuserie on the Air Cocaine case arrives (11 June)

On March 20, 2013 four French citizens are arrested aboard a private jet at Punta Cana airport, in the Dominican Republic: they are two former Air Force drivers and two passengers about to take off for Saint-Tropez. On board there are seven hundred kilos of cocaine crammed in twenty -six suitcases. None of them are part of the profile of an international drug trafficker and nobody knows who the luggage belong to. Who is lying and who is involved in case? And what is hiding behind the drug of drugs? To tell the Docuserie the Air Cocaine case, coming right this week on Netflix.

And also the romantic film Nuestros Tiemipos – the future is now (11 June)

For lovers of romantic comedies, a new promising title arrives this week, the Spanish film Nuestros Tiempos – The future is now. The plot? In 1966 the physicists Nora and Héctor travel by mistake in 2025: a disconcerting future in which technology reigns sovereign and social norms have changed. While Nora affirms herself in a world that enhances her talent and gives power to women, Héctor struggles to find their own place. Nora is therefore fought between the return to the past with the man he loves and the possibility of a future full of promises.

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns with Fubar 2 (12 Giugni)

And last but not least there is the great return of Arnold Schwarzenegger on Netflix with the second season of the Spy Comedy Fubar. Luke Brunner is a CIA veteran agent who was about to retire until recently. After his last mission in which he saved another agent, who coincidentally was his daughter, Luke returns to face new wicked enemies. In this case it is an old flame of his who threatens to destroy the world … provided that he does not destroy his life first.

