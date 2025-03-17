The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to make you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 17 to 23 March 2025.

The Residence: Shonda Rhimes’ new crime series (March 20)

Inspired by the novel The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower, The Residence is the new Crime series of Shonda Rhimes. The plot? 132 rooms, 157 suspicions, a corpse, an extremely eccentric detective and a disastrous state dinner.The Residence It is a bizarre yellow set in the upper floors, in the low ones and in the corridors of the White House, between the eclectic staff of the most famous residence in the world.

Secrets and bets, the new Turkish series (March 20)

An unusual and tragicomic journey of two souls, the first lost in this world and the other in the afterlife … in the past the journalist of sports predictions ISA had shocked the world of bets becoming a legend thanks to the talent inherited from his father. However, his predictions have recently started to reveal themselves wrong, making him lose his job and earn enemies. Just when he is about to abandon all hope, Isa meets the famous businessman Refik, the only person who can save him from all problems. But there is a small detail: he died. While the spirit of the deceased offers a way out in Isa, whose life is distorted, Isa puts himself in search of Refik’s murderer to discover the truth behind his death.

The South Korean thriller three revelations (March 21)

“Three revelations” follows a convinced shepherd that punishing the culprit of a person’s disappearance is his divine mission and a detective persecuted by visions of his dead sister, each in search of his own truth.

The film Little Siberia (March 21)

One night, a meteorite fell from the sky breaks through the roof of a car, upsetting the daily life of the town of Hurmevara. For the mayor, the finding is very useful for the future of the country that is slowly depopulating. The priest and veteran Joel ends up guarding the meteorite in an old museum before he is sent to London for a more detailed evaluation. But such a precious object attracts a lot of attention. While Joel protects him from amateur criminals and professionals, he also tries to reveal an even more inexplicable mystery that concerns him closely: recently his wife has revealed to him that he is finally pregnant. Fantastic news, if it were not that Joel cannot have children because of a wound reported in the war that he had never talked about.