The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to make you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from April 28 to May 4, 2025.

The eternal (April 30)

Let’s start the week with the debut of a Sci-Fi series that we have been waiting for for years: the eternalist who adapts the iconic graphic novel by Héctor Germán Oesterheld, illustrated by Francisco Solano López. It will be a modern version of the comic that will tell the story of a storm of mortal snow that kills millions of people leaving only Juan Salvo lives and a group of survivors who find themselves fighting against an alien threat, controlled by an invisible force.

Asterix and Obelix: the duel of the leaders (30 April)

For those who want to lightness, know that this week debuts a new animated series dedicated to the history of Asterix and Obelix. The series, a modern interpretation of the unique world of Asterix and Obelix, is directed by Alain Chabat and Fabrice Joubert, and is produced by Alain Goldman in collaboration with Les Édizions Albert René. The plot? Rome desperately wants to conquer the last independent village of Gallia, the house of Asterix and Obelix. The secret of superiority in battle of the Gauls is a magical potion, but when the creator of the potion loses memory, the inhabitants of the village are left to themselves against the power of Rome.

The Four Seasons (May 1)

And, infinite, for those who want to reflect on the theme of friendship and the time that passes between one laugh and the other there is The Four Seasons, a new comedy created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield and inspired by the 1981 film of the same name. While preparing to spend a quiet weekend together, six friends of the old date discover that a couple is to separate, a news that completely Balances of the group made up of Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenne-Silver) and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani). The series follows these friends through four holidays distributed over a year, observing how this sudden twist influences their dynamics and brings old and new problems to the surface.

