The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment is back with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 16 to 18 May 2025.

Love, Death & Robots 4 because it marks the return of an iconic series (even if …)

One of the most beautiful animated anthological series has returned to Netflix, Love Death & Robots and losing it would be a real shame (even if this fourth season has not convinced us 100%). Wait for an extraordinary animation, short stories of great impact, aliens’ stories, supernatural forces, future imaginary, cats, rock stars but also reflections on religion and speaking appliances. 10 new episodes lasting 6 to 17 minutes are waiting for you on Netflix that will make you enter imaginary worlds by pushing you to very profound reflections. And if you have never seen this series go and recover the first seasons because it is really worth it.

If you like Nordic crime: Reservatet – the reserve

Don’t expect a masterpiece but if you like the classic Nordic thriller crime without too many pretensions, this series is the right choice for you. The story? It is that of a girl who disappears in mysterious circumstances and a neighbor is convinced that there is something dark behind this disappearance. Thus, he begins to investigate the case but this will lead her to discover truly obscure family secrets. A thriller that follows a script already seen and which is missing a little originality but for a vision without too many expectations it is fine.

If you are looking for a series to see in total lightness: Thank You, Next 2

If you love the Turkish and romantic series, know that she has returned to Netflix Thank You Next with a second season. It is one of the Turkish series most loved by the Netflix audience who returns to tell the story of Leyla just after leaving Ömer on the day of their wedding. The girl’s life now continues with new balances and great changes after a transfer to a new house in a new neighborhood. In the meantime he loses his head for Cem Murathan, who never stops courting her, and begins to go out with him. While this relationship has an impact on Ömer and others, Leyla begins to meet Cem and make him open a closed door of his past.

Kakegurui/Bet: a live-action taken from a manga on clandestine gambling

A live-action series that adapts the Japanese manga written by Homura Kawamoto and designed by Tōru Naomura. It is a thriller that tells the story of a group of students of a college whose hierarchy is determined by clandestine gambling. When the mysterious Yumeko arrives in the middle of the semester, he soon ends up in the sights of the powerful student advice because of his game skill, while his thirst for revenge threatens to secretly subvert the status quo of the school.

