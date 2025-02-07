The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 7 to 9 February 2025.

Apple Cider Vinegar because it is a series that will glue you to the screen

A literally unmissable series on Netflix this weekend is Apple Cider Vinegar. Why? First of all, it is inspired by a true story, that of the Australian scammer Belle Gibson who in the early 2000s ended up on social networks that he had a brain -term tumor by founding his entrepreneurial fortune on this lie to be discovered and engaged. This series, of six episodes, is a beautiful surprise capable of talking about very current issues such as false online identity, the dark side of social media and the fake charity with an impressive expressive power. An excellent title that getting lost would be a real shame.

Åremorden – åre’s murders if you want a thriller series

After being suspended by his work in Stockholm and having been left by his partner, the police officer Hanna Ahlander moved to his sister’s holiday home ad åre. When a young woman disappears in the icy night of Santa Lucia, Hanna cannot help but start investigating the case. With a difficult family situation and a short -staffed police station, the local police officer Daniel Lindskog relieves Hanna’s help. But the real question is: can they trust each other?

Kinda Pregnant if you are looking for a comedy to see without too much effort

If you are looking for one of those classic films to see without too many thoughts and without having to be too careful then Kinda Pregnant is the right choice for you. It is a comedy written and played by Amy Schumer with the direction of Tyler Spindel who tells the story of a woman who, jealous of the pregnancy of her best friend, Lainy wears a fake belly. But what will happen when he meets by chance the man who has always dreamed?

If you want to stay in the romantic comedy mood: envidiosa 2

Vicky is fought between two possibilities: get married and build a family with Dani, or abandon himself to the possibility of a relationship with Matías. That life as a country club, once her dream, at times no longer seems so attractive to her, while the call of a new love frightens her deeply. More confused and neurotic than ever, Vicky oscillaes between the two worlds, reluctant to give up both. In the end, desperate, he will be forced to make a decision and deal with the consequences.

The color of the Magnolie 4, if you want of drama and romance and romanticism

The TSENDENTIAL series developed by Sheryl J. Anderson and debuts in 2020 returns to Netflix with its fourth season. Based on the novels of the “Sweet Magnolias” series written by Sherryl Woods, this series is a romantic drama that tells the story of three best friends (Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue) born and raised in Serenity, a town in the South Carolina where everyone They know each other and know everything about everyone. New adventures await you with the new episodes of the series arrived on Netflix just this week.