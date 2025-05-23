The series to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here then are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend that goes from 23 to 25 May 2025.

Sirens because it is a particular but magnetic series (and there is Julianne Moore)

Let’s start with Sirens, the new series starring the Oscar winner Julianne Moore who also this time is able to amaze us in a decidedly fascinating and magnetic role, that of Michaela, a woman of very particular power passionate about birds and with many secrets behind them. His assistant, Simone, is obsessed with Michaela and does everything to support her, fascinated by the luxurious life that lives in a building overlooking the sea with lots of servitude. Concerned for her, her older sister Devon will find her and their encounter will unleash chaos.

This is a series that speaks of sisters, of childhood trauma, love and desire for power. Sirens is an incisive, sexy and veined representation of black humor of women, power and social classes.

Real males, if you want a comedy without too many pretensions (but it is identical to Machos Alfa)

The Italian version of the Spanish series Machos Alfa has just come out on Netflix, Maurizio Lastrico, Pietro Sermonti, Matteo Martari and Francesco Montanari protagonists. The story is that of four friends in the forty who find themselves struggling with failed marriages, sex life in crisis, betrayals, open relationships and children. All in a world that has been modernized and where their “male chauvinism” is no longer accepted. Thus, the four will decide to participate in a deconstruction course of toxic male chauvinism.

It is a comedy with few pretensions but is so identical to the Spanish version that no surprise leaves space and, consequently, is rhetorical and “already seen”. But if you are looking for something light and you have never seen the original it can also be fine.

She the People if you are in the feminist political comedy mood

If you feel like an all -female political comedy there is She the People, the new Tyler Perry series that tells the story of Antoinette Dunakerson, the candidate for the office of deputy governor who leads a successful election campaign and must understand how to prosper by working for a sexist and paternalistic governor while trying to keep his family in line, since they are all in the spotlight in the spotlight

Big mouth 8 if you like animated series

And finally, don’t forget that the ‘eighth and last season of Big Mouth has just come out. Our beloved bridgeton teenagers face new high school students, such as driving license, drugs, sexual inexperience, enthusiastic consent, the effects of pornography on the minds of teenagers, Cancel Culture, their bodies that change and (in the end) the fear of the future that looms. In all this, friendship is the pillar to survive this phase of life, regardless of the fact that puberty is at the beginning (as for Nick who has its first sudden shot of growth), or Volga at the end (as for the most mature and prematurely Calvo Andrew).

At the height of the season, when many of our characters are in crisis, compassion (embodied by a new creature dubbed by Holly Hunter in the original version) emerges as the way to follow for the future. Ultimately, however, this season focuses on the importance of remaining next to their friends and supporting them, especially when life becomes oppressive and disordered. In the end, our boys face the heartbreaking unknown of the future, less frightened by what awaits them because they can count on each other.

