The series to see on Netflix this weekend

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movies to watch on Netflix this new weekend but don’t know what to choose? We help you with our usual appointment with the weekend streaming advice. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from January 31 to February 2, 2025.

If you love crime thriller, the snow girl 2

If you are looking for a nice thriller crime, you like the Spanish series and you want to go into a dark and dangerous game then the snow girl 2 is the series for you. “Do you want to play?” This question, written on an envelope containing a Polaroid with a young tied and blindfolded woman, starts the macabre “game of the soul”, in which the journalist Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) will put her life and even her health at risk mental. A crime that will catch you.

If you are looking for a little action and espionage: The Recruit 2

Noah Centineo returns to play the role of the CIA lawyer Owen Hedricks in the second season of the SPY action thriller The Rectitit. If you have been disappointed by the second season of The Night Agent you can do your view with the new episodes of The Recruit. In this new chapter Owen is dragged into a lethal espionage mission in South Korea, but realizes that the biggest threat comes from inside the agency.

Hooligan if you are looking for an adrenaline series on brawls, ultras and easy money

A Polish series between drama, action and reflection. Grappling with the harsh reality of life and attracted by the call of easy money, a teenager decides to ignore the advice of the mother and to follow the wicked paternal example, joining a group of ultras of the place. The adrenaline of the fights with rival fans, however, degenerates when her new girl is in economic difficulties. Determined to help her at any cost, the boy develops a risky plan, betraying the trust of the group and pushing himself with her in a dangerous world, where every step seems to lead towards a point of no return.