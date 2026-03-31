The Sins of Kujo: the live-action of the popular Japanese manga on Netflix, what to expect

For many it is one of the most anticipated new releases of Netflix’s spring, a series destined to spark discussion. “The Sins of Kujo” is an intense and unconventional Japanese crime drama, which brings to the small screen a dark story, full of moral tension and characters that are anything but linear. Taken from the manga of the same name, the series focuses on a controversial lawyer, who must defend even those who seem indefensible.

The Sins of Kujo: the plot

The protagonist is Taiza Kujo, a lawyer who has built his career by taking on the most uncomfortable cases: criminals, yakuza members and people with a dark past. His approach is as simple as it is surprising: he doesn’t judge customers, but defends them. Always. This philosophy has made him a controversial figure, often labeled “corrupt”; yet Kujo is convinced that the role of a lawyer is not to establish what is right or wrong, but to guarantee everyone a defense. Armed only with the law, he moves in a world where the boundaries between good and evil are extremely thin. Throughout the story, we witness betrayals, fragile alliances and truths questioned. What does justice really mean? And how far can someone go to defend their ideals?

The series is based on the manga “Kujo no Taizai” by Shohei Manabe. In history there are no totally “good” or “bad” characters. Everyone acts according to personal logic, often influenced by a complex and realistic social context.

The Sins of Kujo: the cast

The absolute protagonist is Yuya Yagira in the role of the protagonist Taiza Kujo. The cast also includes:

Hokuto Matsumura (Shinji Karasuma)

Elaiza Ikeda (Hitomi Yakushimae)

Keita Machida (Kengo Mibu)

Takuma Otoo (Yoshinobu Arashiyama)

Tsuyoshi Muro (Kiyoshi Kyogoku)

Yu Kashii (Reiko Kameoka)

The screenplay is written by Nonji Nemoto, while the direction is by Nobuhiro Doi, together with Takeyoshi Yamamoto and Hiroshi Adachi.

The production is by Kaori Sugiyama for TBS Sparkle.

The Sins of Kujo: when it comes out on Netflix

The series will be available worldwide on Netflix starting April 2, 2026.

The Sins of Kujo: the Italian trailer

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