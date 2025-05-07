The Sistine Chapel hosts the Conclave: architecture of the masterpiece frescoed by Michelangelo

The 7 May 2025 began conclave for the election of the successor of Pope Francis. As per tradition, The election of the new Pope takes place in the Sistine Chapel within the Vatican Museums. As is known, these particular elections take place through aCardinal Assembly “behind closed doors”. Nonetheless, the Sistine Chapel, which takes its name from Pope Sixtus IV, represents one of the most famous and visited works of all Vatican city, both for its splendid roofing structureswhich for the presence of the famous Renaissance frescoes Of Michelangelo Buonarroti.

The structural and architectural part of the Sistine Chapel

The chapel develops on one Surface of almost 500 square meterswith a length of 40 meters and a width of 13 meters. The form, therefore mainly rectangular elongated with an almost 1 to 4 ratio, hosts an imposing barrel lunette which downloads its weight (and that of the overlying layers) on important perimeter walls about twenty meters high. The roof surface is therefore curved and represents a constructive typology widely used historically to cover important lights, in this case the approximately 13 meters of the lower side.

The lunette they form geometrically through theintersection of semicylinder with a lower diameter than that of the main vault. This new geometric conformation that is formed gives the right robustness to the roof to secure thewindow opening along its longitudinal development (long side). These represent the only source of natural light present in the internal spaces of the chapel.

The vertical load -bearing structure is therefore in masonry, with simple and effective perimeter walls. These, although of important height, seem to have thicknesses much larger than those actually necessary to withstand the weight of the coverage: this constructive detail seems to be due to the fact that, historically, the chapel served by Protection against any attackstherefore identifying itself as a place of safe refuge in dangerous conditions.

Michelangelo’s frescoes

As mentioned, the structure of the Sistine Chapel preserves its timeless historical charm especially for theimportant number of frescoes present on the walls and on the vaulted structures of coverage. Among these, those made by Michelangelo must certainly be remembered. We remember for example:

there representation of the universal judgment which perhaps represents one of the most famous decorations present, located on the wall behind the altar. The work was started in 1536 – during the pontificate of Paul III – and was completed in the second half of 1541.

which perhaps represents one of the most famous decorations present, located on the wall behind the altar. The work was started in 1536 – during the pontificate of Paul III – and was completed in the second half of 1541. the equally famous work known as the Creation of Adam. The same was made in about 1511 and is located in the vault of the chapel. It was completed in 16 days.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Jhygrhvhss

Sistine Chapel: who wanted it and where it is

Inheriting the name from Pope Sixtus IV della Rovere – in office from 1471 to 1484 – which wanted its construction starting from the renovation of the already existing Magna chapelthe Sistine Chapel is one of the works that are part of the Vatican Museums, present inside the Vatican City but only accessible from papal palace. However, if you want to browse more closely, you can make a virtual tour of the chapel on the net: you can access it via the link shown in the references of this article. Through the tour, it is possible to see the countless frescoes present at very high resolution, as well as browse among the details of each wall and view its relevant historical information.

Although mainly remembered for the development of the Conclave, it benefits that the chapel can be visited after the purchase of a ticket, but at the same time the structure hosting the annual celebration of La Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, That is, the first Sunday after the epiphany in which the Pope baptizes infants. In addition, other official ceremonies of the Pope are also hosted.