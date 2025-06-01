The sky of June 2025: the astronomical events not to be missed between conjunctions and solstices

Heavenly map at the moment of the conspiracy between Luna and Pleiadi at 5 in the morning of June 23. Credits: Stellarium.



The sky of the month of June He is ready to show, especially with astronomical events that involve our natural satellite, the Moon. The latter will be Full on 11 Junein what has been renamed “Full moon of strawberries”and new on June 25th. Before and after, the moon will be the protagonist of several conjunctions with the planets of the Solar Systemin particular Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, and with the famous star cluster of the Pleiades, which will be partially obscured by the selenic disc. Other noteworthy events are the Maximum western elongation of Venus on June 1st and the summer solstice of June 21st. All these astronomical events will be observable to the naked eye, preferably on the beach given the approach of the summer season.

Venus to the utmost western helontation on June 1st

The first celestial event of the month of June takes place precisely at the June 1st and the planet has as its protagonist Venus. On this day, the planet will reach the Maximum western elongation from the sun. The greatest elongation represents the moment when the internal planets of the sun system possess the Maximum angular distance from the sun when seen from the earth. In the case of Venus, the maximum value of the elongation stands on the approximately 46 degrees. When the elongation is maximumsuch is also the visibility of the planet Since it will be observable immediately before dawn for a significant period of time, shining on that day with a magnitude of -4.4.

Schematic representation of the definition of opposition, conjunction and quadrature of a celestial body. Credits: WMHERIC, CC By -SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.



The conjunctions starring the moon

The conjunctions of the moon with the planets of the Solar System They will be the great protagonists of the June sky. The first conjunction takes place precisely June 1st and involves the Moonilluminated to 33%, e Mars with magnitude 1.3. The two objects will be very close to each other, reaching a separation of alone 1.5 degrees at the time of the conjunction. The latter takes place at 11:49 in the morning of June 1, consequently will not be visible from Italy.

The second conjunction involving the moon takes place the June 19th And it is double. On the morning of June 19, in fact, the Moonilluminated to 47%, will be in conjunction to 3:38 in the morning with Saturnseparated from about 3 degreesand to 4:47 with Neptuneseparated alone 2 degrees. If Saturn, with a magnitude of 1.0 it is observable to the naked eye, the same cannot be said of Neptune, which with a magnitude of 7.8 is well beyond the observation threshold with the human eye. There will therefore be a need to use a binoculars, better still a small telescope to try their hand at the observation of the rings of Saturn which are slowly increasing their inclination compared to our line of view.

Continue the June 23 at 2:51 with the conjunction 5 degrees away between a thin sickle of Moon and Uranuswhich with its magnitude equal to 5.8, will be very difficult to observe with the naked eye. The conjunctions of the moon with the planets of the Solar System end with the conjunction Luna-Vercurio of 27 June at 8:02 in the morning (not visible from Italy) and with a new conjunction between Moon and Mars. This time the two objects will be very close to each other, only 1/6 of degree at 3:05 on 30 Junewhen unfortunately the two objects will be under the horizon from Italy. The luckiest are the inhabitants of Western Peru, Ecuador, Western Colombia and Isola Clipperton, from whose coordinates the phenomenon will not be a conjunction, but one concealmentwith Mars who darkened by the lunar disc. The moon and Mars they will set around 23:30 on 12 June from Italya time not too far from the conjunction of 3:05 so there is hope of using a telescope and observing the angular red planet not far from the splendid lunar surface.

The moon will not be in conjunction and in concealment only with the planets of the Solar System. The June 23 at 5 in the morningin fact, the moon will find itself close to the splendid Pleiadi cluster in the constellation of the bull. A thin sickle of moon illuminated at 8% will cross this open star cluster, concealing some of its young and very warm stars.

The “full moon of strawberries” of 11 June

The appointment with the new name of the full moon borrowed from Native American tradition. The full moon of June, which will take place exactly at 09:44 of 11 June When the moon is in the constellation of the filing, it is in fact journalistically defined as “Full moon of strawberries”. According to the Native American tradition, the name derives from the relatively short season for the collection of strawberries in the north-east of the United States. At 09:44 on 11 June, the moon will be below the horizon if observed by Italy. Although the exact moment of full moon lasts technically a moment, that is, when the moon is directly opposite to the sun compared to the earth, it is possible to observe the completely enlightened lunar disc be a day before a day later.

Summer solstice of 21 June

We conclude the astronomical events of June 2025 by providing the exact date and time of the Summer solstice. This year the summer solstice will fall Saturday 21 June, at 4:42 am in the morning, marking the beginning of summer in the boreal hemisphere.