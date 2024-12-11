The smallest house in the world is not located in Milan, but in Warsaw and is just 1.22 meters wide

Is the smallest house in the world located in Milan? this, at least, is what various articles published online claim 2023 and the 2024, citing a real estate advert (now no longer available online) for a house just recently 7 m2. But is it really like that? Actually the answer is no and, although the house in question in Milan is actually very small, it is certainly not the smallest in the worldwhich instead – if transportable houses are excluded – is Kereth House Of Warsawonly 1.22 meters wide.

The announcement of the (fake) smallest house in the world in Milan

According to what was reported in the announcement – or at least, from its transcript reported by various local newspapers – the agency would have published the following:

We offer for rent a very small studio apartment, located in the immediate vicinity of Bocconi University, the IULM and the Gustav Mahler auditorium, in an area served by shops, banks, hospitals, gyms and green areas. The apartment is located in an elegant building from the 1920s, in a healthy, young and quiet context, equipped with a planted communal courtyard.

In addition to this it is reported that it is a fourth floor at the address Viale Tibaldi 7which the total surface area is 7 m2 and that the condominium expenses amount to 23 euros per month. All accompanied by the photograph of the following house:

As is easy to imagine, the house represented in the photograph is not located in Milan: in fact, if we go and see what it looks like Viale Tibaldi 7 on Google Maps, we will see that it is a completely different area:

From here we understand we can already understand that the ad is fake: the image used does not refer to the Milan apartment but is that of the famous woman Little House of Toronto, Canada.

Furthermore, as anticipated, the advertisement is no longer available online, and therefore it is impossible to verify whether a small studio apartment that corresponded to the description given was actually available in Via Tibaldi 7.

What is really the smallest real house in the world

At this point someone might think that the Little House is actually the smallest house in the world and that its image has been used in a “crafty” to get clicks. Actually, no!

Of course, this curious house is rather small but it measures nonetheless 29 m2and therefore it is in line with many other homes for sale in every corner of the world.

There smallest house in the world – if we consider only non-transportable homes – it is the Kereth House Of Warsawin Poland. Made in 2012 by the architect Jakub Szczęsny barely measures 1.22 meters wide at its widest point and was used as “creative refuge” by its creator himself. To date it is closed to the public and cannot be visited.