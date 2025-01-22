The Snow Maiden 2: the Spanish thriller returns to Netflix, the trailer and when it comes out

One of Netflix’s most interesting Spanish thriller series is back after two years: The Snow Maiden. Released for the first time on Netflix in 2023, this crime/thriller starring Milena Smit, the actress of Madres Paralelas and Il Buco 2 is ready to expand its story with a new chapter that promises to be full of twists and ready to keep the audience glued to the screen. But what do we know so far about Snow Maiden 2? Here are some previews on the plot, cast and release date.

The Snow Maiden 2: the plot

“Do you want to play?” This question, written on an envelope containing a polaroid with a young woman tied and blindfolded, begins the macabre “game of the soul”, in which the journalist Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) will put her life and even her health at risk mental. After the events of the first season of The Snow Maiden, Miren this time investigates an exclusive private school that appears to be at the center of the disappearance and murder of two young people. He will do so together with Jaime (Miki Esparbé), an investigative journalist who arrives at the Sur newspaper fleeing from his past and determined to re-establish his reputation. A story made of mysteries, secrets, lies and characters full of wounds like its protagonist.

The Snow Maiden 2: the cast

Milena Smit (The Hole 2, Madres Paralelas), Miki Esparbé (Smiley), Aixa Villagrán (Crazy about her, All in one day), Marco Cáceres (Crossing), Jose Coronado (El cuerpo) and then again Hugo Welzel, Luis Callejo (That infinite night), Luis Bermejo, Alberto Mendoza and Cristobal Valdivia.

The best thriller series on Netflix

Snow Maiden 2: the trailer

Snow Maiden 2: when it comes out on Netflix

The second season of the thriller series Snow Maiden arrives on Netflix on January 31, 2025.

The Snow Maiden, the review of the first chapter