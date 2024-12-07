The song you should listen to in the new (pleasant) Penguini Tattici Nucleari album





33 dates in the arenas (in 2024) and another 9 already announced in the stadiums (starting next June 7th from Reggio Emilia). They are Pinguini Tattici Nucleari, the Italian pop rock band formed in the province of Bergamo almost 15 years ago. Today, Friday 6 December, they return with the new album entitled “Hello World”, for EpicSony Music Italy. In a historical moment in the musical panorama in which we proceed only “by singles”, Hello World is a courageous move. Courageous in choice, less so in content.

The Penguins are unstoppable

The album, in fact, contains 15 songs (just one less than the previous “Fake News”, certified four times platinum). It is a journey between catchier songs and intimate ballads, exploring contemporary themes. There is no shortage of pop references, now a distinctive feature of the band. The album was preceded by two singles: “Romantico ma mori” – already certified platinum – and “Islanda”, personally more appreciated. The impression, listening to the album, is that the group has decided to remain in the “comfort zone”. From the “team that wins, you don’t change” series. Well, a little more sparkle wouldn’t have gone amiss, but at the same time it’s hard to blame them.

PTNs are a real phenomenon to be studied. With their music they manage to intercept a transversal audience, you just need to attend one of their concerts to realize this. They sell tickets, lots of them, even the certifications of the singles and albums are a clear confirmation of their power. Likewise, streaming on digital platforms is going strong. On Spotify they have 3.8 million monthly listeners and their most listened to songs – Ridere, Pastello bianco, Rubami la notte – individually exceed 92, 130 and 133 million streams.

Why is it called “Hello World”

The feeling is that a similar success can be replicated with Hello World too. First of all, the title, as original as the past ones, is yet another confirmation of how there is a project behind every PTN album. They themselves explained the reason for this choice: “Hello World is the first sentence that programming students, traditionally, learn to make a program ‘say’. These two simple words are the synthesis of everything: subject and context, input and output. Every time a band releases an album it’s like they say goodbye to the world, bringing out what has been closed ‘inside’ for years, the songs. Hello World is our new journey and we will welcome anyone who wants to join us It’s a tortuous journey, where sometimes you have to adapt, but we promise it will be worth it.”

The tracklist of the new album, which song you can’t miss and the tour

Among the fifteen songs there is one that deserves to be explored further. It’s “Amaro”, one of those ballads to listen to in headphones while it’s raining outside. Nostalgia, melancholy but also gratitude and respect for a love now consummated but which has taught so much: “I will try not to look for your steps anymore / But you were home wherever I was / I will learn that it is impossible to save oneself / For those who spend a life in self-sabotage (…) Let’s make a toast to the past / I don’t forget that you saved me / I’ll need a bitter to stay away”, sings Riccardo Zanotti. An emotional journey that tells of the complexity of digesting the end of a story but, ultimately, the awareness of having shared something important.

These, however, are the dates of the new tour, organized and produced by Magellano Concerti:

07 June 2025 – Reggio Emilia – RCF Arena (Campovolo)

10 June 2025 – Milan – SAN SIRO STADIUM

11 June 2025 – Milan – SAN SIRO STADIUM

14 June 2025 – Treviso – ARENA DELLA MARCA

17 June 2025 – Turin – GRANDE TORINO OLIMPICO STADIUM

21 June 2025 – Ancona – CONERO STADIUM

25 June 2025 – Florence – VISARNO ARENA

June 28, 2025 – Naples – DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA STADIUM

04 July 2025 – Rome – OLYMPIC STADIUM

