The Sticky – The Great Theft, plot and release date of the Prime Video dark comedy series inspired by a true story

An American-Canadian dark comedy series is coming to Prime Video which (like our local Everybody Loves Diamonds) is based on the true story of a famous theft. The series is called The Sticky – The Great Theft. is created by showrunners Ed Herro and Brian Donovan and is inspired by the true story of the “great Canadian maple syrup theft”. Here are the first previews on the plot, cast and release date.

Plot and cast of The Sticky

The series is inspired by a real-life theft in 2012 that made international headlines with more than $18 million worth of maple syrup stolen from Quebec’s national reserves.

The Sticky follows Ruth Landry (three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale), a tenacious, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who, when the authorities threaten to take away everything she loves, decides to give herself up. to crime. He teams up with a hot-tempered Boston mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos) and a kindly French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to pull off a multimillion-dollar theft of Quebec’s maple syrup reserves. Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as a guest star in the series, in addition to serving as executive producer.

The Sticky is produced by Blumhouse Television, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, Jonathan Levine’s Megamix and Sphere Media. Creators, executive producers, showrunners and authors are Brian Donovan and Ed Herro; executive producers for Megamix are Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer, Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television, as well as Michael Dowse. Lauren Grant is co-executive producer. Associate producers are Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé for Sphere Media, Inc and Russell Goldman for Comet Pictures.

When The Sticky comes out

The Sticky – The Great Theft will be released on Friday 6 December exclusively on Prime Video.