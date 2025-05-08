The Studio 2 will be there: renewed the cinephile TV series with Seth Rogen

While the latest episodes of the first season still have to come out, Apple TV+ has announced that it has officially renewed for a second season The Studio, the TV series Comedy starring Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, a romantic and nostalgic Hollywood film producer.

The review of The Studio, a paradise series for cinephiles

Thanks to a fun plot, to a cast of very close -knit protagonists, and in the presence of many guest stars of the caliber of Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard, The Studio has conquered public and criticism, conquering the confirmation of Apple for season 2.

“We are excited to create a second season of The Studio” said the creators and executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

“We can’t wait to transform the experience (sometimes traumatic) of the first season directly in the second … and then repeat this cycle for other ten seasons. And of course, we can’t wait to keep our friends and colleagues from the industry suspended, wondering when one of their personal stories will end up on Apple TV+”.

“We can’t wait to find out where Matt Remick will bring Continental Studios in the second season and we hope for him that the film on ‘Kool-Aid’ is a box office success” added Matt Cheniss, head of Apple TV+ programming

What is The Studio talk about

In The Studio, Seth Rogen interprets Matt Remick, the new director of Continental Studios, a historic production house in crisis. In a sector where the films struggle to remain alive, Matt and his team of leaders in struggle fight their insecurities, while clashing with narcissistic artists and ruthless company managers, desperate search for films that leave their mark. Between exclusive parties, visits to sets, marketing meetings and awards, every occasion can turn into a sensational success … or in a total disaster. For Matt, who lives and breathes cinema, it is the work of his dreams, but he knows he could also destroy him.

The cast of The Studio

The stellar cast is led by Seth Rogen (who will return to Apple TV+ in the summer of 2025 for Platonic 2 with Rose Byrne), with Catherine O’Hara (winner of Emmy, Sag and Golden Globe), Kathryn Hahn (candidate for Emmy), Ike Barinholtz and Chase on Wonders, and with the special participation of the Emmy Bryan prize actor Cranston. The series is enriched by numerous iconic guest stars of Hollywood, between actors, directors and famous producers.

In the eighth episode of the first season of The Studio entitled The Golden Globes, released on May 7 on Apple TV+, Matt tries in every way to convince Zoë Kravitz to thank him during his acceptance speech of the prize.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, The Studio is created by the winners of the most Emmy Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, together with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Frida Perez. Executive producers include James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures, together with the creators of the series, Alex Mcatee and Josh Fagen.