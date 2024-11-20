The Studio, the teaser trailer for Seth Rogen’s new comedy series (reminiscent of Boris)

Coming to Apple TV+ is the comedy series The Studio, written, directed, starring and produced by Seth Rogen (who has already made Platonic for Apple), and set in the world of the film industry, a setting that in some ways recalls the mythical Italian series Boris. Let’s see together the plot, cast, release date and the first teaser trailer of The Studio.

What The Studio is about

In The Studio, Seth Rogen plays Matt Remick, the new head of the struggling Continental Studios. In an industry where movies struggle to stay alive, Matt and his team of embattled executives battle their own insecurities as they clash with narcissistic artists and vile company owners in the increasingly ephemeral quest to make great movies.

Wearing the good suit that masks an endless sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and awards show offers them the opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes cinema, Matt has chased this job his whole life and now he might destroy it.

The cast of The Studio

In addition to Rogen, the series’ cast also includes Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, and before that she was Kevin’s mom on Home Alone), Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Oscar nominee and Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) will appear as a guest star.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, The Studio is created by multiple Emmy winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory along with Rogen, Goldberg and Frida Perez. Point Gray Pictures’ James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Emmy nominee Evan Goldberg.

When The Studio comes out

The new series will debut on Wednesday 26 March with the first two episodes of the ten total, followed by an episode every Wednesday until 21 May.

The teaser trailer for The Studio