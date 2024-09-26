The success of the citizenship referendum is (also) thanks to social media

Culture

The success of the citizenship referendum is (also) thanks to social media

The success of the citizenship referendum is (also) thanks to social media

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The success of the citizenship referendum is (also) thanks to social media
The macabre story of the Soapmaker of Correggio: who was Leonarda Cianciulli
Everything Asks for Salvation 3 Will There Be? What We Know So Far