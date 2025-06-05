The summer of the lost secrets: plot, trailer and release date of the Mystery Thriller Prime Video series

A new TV series aimed at a youth audience (and yellow lovers) are coming to Prime Video. The summer of the lost secrets is titled (original title We Were Liars, literally translated “we were liars”) and is a mystery thriller based on the novel of the same name Young Adult by E. Lockhart (art name of the writer Emily Jenkins). Here is everything you need to know about this new series, from the plot to the cast and to the release date, and all the trailers in Italian.

What the summer of the lost secrets is about

The summer of the lost secrets follows the events of Cadence Sinclair Eastman and its restricted circle of friends, nicknamed “the liars”, during their summer adventures on the private island of grandfather, in New England. Sinclair are the equivalent of the American aristocracy, known for their beautiful appearance, the wealth handed down for generations and the enviable bond that unites them, but, after a mysterious accident that changes forever the life of Cadence, all, including its beloved “liars”, seem to have something to hide.

The cast of the Summer of the lost secrets

To interpret “the liars” will be: Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep) in the role of Cadence Sinclair Eastman, Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor Come Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada ​​in the role of Johnny Sinclair Dennis; Together with Caitlin Fitzgerald in the role of Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer like Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli in the role of Ed Patil and David Morse, who plays Harris Sinclair.

The series is written by the co-showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, Legacies) and Carina ADLY MACKENZIE (Roswell, New Mexico, The Originals), which are also Executive Producer together with Emily Cummins (The Endgame-The queen of robberies, Vampire Academy) for My So-Called Company, Brett Matthews (Legacies), Pascal Verschooris (The Vampire Diaries), and to the author of the novel, E. Lockhart. Behind the project there are also Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amazon MGM Studios. The novel is published in the United States by Delacorte Press, an editorial division of Random House Children’s Books.

When the summer of the lost secrets come out

All eight episodes of the series will be released on Wednesday 18 June 2025 on Prime Videos.

The Summer Teaser Trailer of the lost secrets

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsdmg83rdg

The official trailer in Italian by We Were Liars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssgozaoug8