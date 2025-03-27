“The tasters”: the horror of the war as they never told you





A delicate and profound film, which scrutinizes the soul of a woman at the mercy of the horrors of history with sensitive touch, but who is not afraid of going to the bottom of the drama and human contradictions. The tasters is Silvio Soldini’s new film, coming to the room Fa on Thursday 27 March with Vision Distribution. Taken from the Rosanna Postorino’s novel Prize, tasters is the first costume film by the author of bread and tulips and was shot completely in German using a cast of German actors. To play Rosa Sauer, the protagonist of the story, is Elisa Schlott; Alma Hasun is Elfriede, and Max Riemelt we wear the uniform of the fearsome official of the SS Ziegler.

The tastings, Soldini tells the Russian roulette of seven women

Tastings, the plot

Autumn 1943. Escape from the bombings of Berlin, the young Rosa Sauer reaches the home of the elderly in -laws in the countryside of Eastern Prussia. The husband left for the front and asked his parents to give refuge to the young daughter -in -law in the house where he was born waiting for his return. These are days when everyone or almost believe that the war will soon be won. One day pink is woken up by two SS who loads it on a pickup truck and bring it to the area command. Here, together with other young women, he is subjected to medical tests and finally invited to sit at a table together with the others and to consume a meal. A truly tempting invitation for those who have been suffering from hunger for months now. Only after the end of lunch, is women explained why they were conducted in that place: what they have just eaten is Hitler’s lunch, who took refuge in a secret place inside the nearby forest a few kilometers from them: the wolf lair. From that moment on, women will have to sit at the table for lunch and dinner, eating the food of the Fuhrer and thus ensuring, through the reactions of their bodies, which is not poisoned. In short, being human guinea pigs will be their necessary contribution to war and victory: to die of fear, if not anything else, twice a day, to guarantee the survival of the head of Nazism. A terrifying task, which at a certain point becomes almost routine, until the tragic reality of the war does not become slowly more evident, as it becomes clear that the head, Nazism, Germany are faltering and that victory that appeared safe is increasingly distant.

Tasters, a delicate and deep film

Rosa Sauer is an unpublished point of view to tell the horrors of the war is that: Rosa was born from the pen of Rosella Postorino, who was inspired by the true story of Margot Wolk, the German woman who, already ninety years old, decided to tell the world that terrible experience of youth who, evidently, marked her throughout her life. Silvio Soldini takes the Postorino rose and makes it the protagonist of a great film in which all his author’s qualities are confirmed, starting with a unique sensitivity and depths that emerge especially when he is handling female points of view and experiences.

We liked everything about this the tasters, who tells us how the war brings tragedy everywhere: not only to the front, but also among the civilian populations, those that remain at home, unarmed, to suffer. Women who sit around the table to taste Hitler’s meal are women who have to choose between dying of hunger and poisoned to die. Indeed no, they are women who do not have no choice, because they “enroll” too and obliged to sacrifice for the greatness of Germany. In fact, they are all German women, all at the beginning believe in the victory of the Reich, then sit at the table on which every day, twice a day, their possible death and the horror in which they fallen their eyes, while unexpected solidarity also develop in the group. Rosa, “La Berlinse”, “the town”, welcomed coldly if not with contempt at the beginning, slowly enters the lives of the others, and through her eyes it brings us to the individual dramas of these women in war, while she is struggling with her: a husband loved and expected for Christmas, in which a letter from the Reich arrives who declares him missing. From there the despair and anger that explodes towards the regime that led to so much pain, but also an unexpected passion that leads her to bed with the enemy, whose confidences come to tell a horror that goes beyond what could have imagined. At that pink point he sees everything clearly, and nothing will be the same for her.

The journey into the affair and in the anguish of pink digs to the bottom, staging a humanity almost totally dehumanized by the hardness of the war and by the ambition of a crazy regime, but in which the push to satisfy their primary needs still comes out domineering and leads to travel unthinkable ways for their own survival. At least until the drop that makes the vase does not arrive and rekindles that spark that leads to the rebellion and the only true salvation which is to find the sense of humanity, solidarity and with them dignity.

VOTE: 7.5

