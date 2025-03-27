"The tasters": the horror of the war as they never told you

Culture

“The tasters”: the horror of the war as they never told you

“The tasters”: the horror of the war as they never told you

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
“The tasters”: the horror of the war as they never told you
The will of the willing in Paris, Macron: “Moscow wants war, soon to revoke the sanctions”
What emerges from thermal monitoring from the ground space of the Flegrei Campi: the Ingv study