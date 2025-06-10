The Thursday crime club, all about the new Netflix Crime by Harry Potter director

A new film Crime is about to arrive on Netflix from the same director of the first two films by Harry Potter, Chris Columbus. It is titled The Thursday Come on Thursday and is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Richard Osman. What’s talking about? Of four retired friends with the ‘hobby to investigate unresolved murders. But we enter more detail to understand why not get this new crime of the streaming platform. And one reason among all is the stellar cast.

The production of the film is the most recent result of the partnership between Netflix and Amblin Entertainment.

The Thursday crime club: the cast

The cast of the film is composed of Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie.

The Thursday crime club: the plot

The Thursday crime club follows the four unstoppable retirees Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) while spending time having fun investigating cases of unsolved murders. When an inexplicable death takes place on their home threshold and find themselves with a real case in their hands, their activity as amateur investigators takes an exciting turn.

The Jupiter’s crimes club: the teaser trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8oaoOv1sa8u

The Thursday crime club: when it comes out on Netflix

The Thursday crime club was released on Netflix on August 28, 2025.