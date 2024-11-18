The true story of Anabel Segura’s kidnapping that inspired the Netflix series “900 Days Without Anabel”

The longest kidnapping case in history. For almost three years the kidnapping of Anabel Segura kept an entire country in suspense, as told in the docu-series “900 days without Anabel” due out on Netflix on November 22nd. The whole of Spain was shaken by the disappearance of a 22-year-old student, held prisoner for a long time in an abandoned factory before her tragic end. Let’s find out its whole story.

900 Days Without Anabel: The True Story of Anabel Segura

On April 12, 1993, Anabel Segura, a 22-year-old University student of Economics and Business, went out for a jog like every morning in the La Moraleja neighborhood of Madrid. At the local Scandinavian School, however, a white van begins to follow her. A man approaches her and, despite the young Spanish girl’s resistance, manages to force her into the van. The kidnappers begin to wander around the city, meanwhile trying to contact the girl’s wealthy parents, who however are not in Madrid in those days. At dusk Anabel is therefore taken to an abandoned brick factory near Toledo, tied with one rope and strangled with the other: her body will be buried among the waste.

The kidnappers – Emilio Muñoz Guadix, a 38-year-old unemployed employee in the transport sector, and Cándido “Candi” Ortiz Aón, a 35-year-old plumber – decide, however, to continue with their plan. At 8pm on April 14 they called the Segura family demanding a ransom of 150 million pesetas. A real media case broke out in Spain, which kept the country in suspense for almost three years. Twice the kidnappers do not show up to collect the money and, at the family’s request for proof that their daughter is alive, they make Felisa, Emilio’s wife, speak. The recording is broadcast on all national TV and even the police are appealing to anyone who can identify the voice.

The analysis of the tape, however, leads to the desired results: in the background we hear children with Toledo accents and a listener identifies the voice of Emilio’s calls. Everything coincides: the man is from Toledo, he worked in La Moraleja, he is married and has children. On September 28 he is arrested and confesses everything, including the location of Anabel’s body. Emilio will be sentenced in 1999 to 43 years in prison (his wife Felisa to two years and four months for the crime of concealment) and will leave prison in 2013 thanks to the repeal of the Parot doctrine, while Cándido will die during imprisonment due to an illness .

900 Days Without Anabel: when it comes out on Netflix

Based on the story of Anabel Segura’s kidnapping, the new series “900 Days Without Anabel” will be available for streaming on Netflix (via app or official website) starting from Friday 22 November 2024 for all subscribers to the platform.