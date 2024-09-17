The true story of Ed Gein, the necrophiliac serial killer protagonist of Monsters 3 on Netflix

The third season of Monsters, the anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan will be about serial killer Ed Gein. Already the protagonist of several films that have made cinema history from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Edward Gein will be at the center of the new episodes of the series that, so far, has told the story of Jeffrey Dahmer creating a global phenomenon and is about to do the same with that of the brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, coming to Netflix on September 19. Playing the necrophiliac killer Gein will be English actor Charlie Hunnam, known for playing King Arthur but also for his roles in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. But if so far we have very little information on the series, let’s find out what the true story of Ed Gein is that inspired the third chapter of the Netflix series “Monsters”.

Who is Ed Gein: The True Story of the Necrophiliac Serial Killer

Childhood on the Farm and a Religious Fanatic Mother

Edward T. Gein, born in 1906 in Wisconsin, is one of the worst serial killers in US history, suspected of killing 7 people including his own brother and committing crimes of necrophilia, coffin violation and theft of human remains to create furniture for his home. Son of an alcoholic and violent father who found himself unemployed, Ed moved with his family to a farm in the city of Plainfield and his childhood was spent in total isolation at the behest of his religious fanatic mother.

Young Ed, once a teenager, began to experience the first sexual impulses but his mother caught him while masturbating and punished him by immersing him in boiling water. When Ed was only 21, his mother forced him to promise to remain a virgin, just like his brother who later died under mysterious circumstances. Being very thin, shy and different from the others, Ed quickly became a target of schoolmates.

After the death of their father, Ed’s brother began to rebel against their mother, trying to convince Ed himself but not completely succeeding. And so on May 16, 1944, Ed’s brother Henry was found dead in a fire on the farm and with obvious trauma to the head. This led to Ed’s arrest but he was later released.

After this tragic event Ed remained alone with his mother who died less than two years later, in 1945. From here began

The crimes

On November 16, 1957, hardware store owner Bernice Worden disappeared. Her body, decapitated and hanging by her ankles, was found in Ed Gein’s shed. She had been quartered and her head found in a room in the man’s house. It was later discovered that Ed had planned to hang her on the wall as a trophy. Gein was also charged with other crimes and confessed to killing another woman who disappeared in 1954 and to several crimes in his youth, including the murder of a young girl who disappeared years earlier in Plainfield.

The macabre findings at home

In Ed Gein’s house, a great many human remains were found, including 20 noses, skulls on the headboard of his bed, nine vulvas in a shoebox, human skin as wallpaper, ten women’s heads as furniture in his bedroom, and much more.

The arrest and the death

Ed Gein, judged mentally unstable, escaped the electric chair due to insanity and spent sixteen years in a criminal asylum. He died on July 26, 1984 Ed Gein died of respiratory failure due to cancer.