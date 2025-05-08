The true story of Fred and Rose West that inspired the Netflix series in British Horror Story

The “Fred and Rose West documentary: a British Horror Story” promises to capture the attention of both the fans of True Crime and the general public in search of a documentary capable of clarifying a black chapter of British criminal history. But who are Frede and Rose West and what did they do so atrocious? In this special we tell the true story of the two killers.

Fred West: origins and violence

Born in 1941 in Much Marcle (in herefordshire) Frederick Walter West grew up in a family environment marked by abuse: according to his own declarations, he suffered sexual violence since childhood, attributing to his father and – perhaps – to his mother incestuous behaviors never confirmed by external sources. He soon left the school, worked as an agricultural laborer and, after a serious motorcycle accident at 17 who left him an Irascible character and permanent physical problems, began a life made of thefts and aggressions. At 19 he was sentenced to harassment on a thirteen year old, but avoided prison thanks to a diagnosis of epilepsy. Moving to Rome as a teenager in search of luck, he married Catherine “Rena” Costello, former mother of a child not his, in 1962, pretending the adoption to cover the ethnic diversity of the little girl. From their union two daughters were born, Charmaine and Anne Marie. In the following years, after the transfer to England, Fred changed work and location several times, until they landed in Gloucester where he met Rosemary Letts, the woman destined to become his accomplice.

Rosemary West: from abuse to complicity

Born in 1953 in the Devon, Rosemary Pauline Letts, spent an adolescence between depression and domestic violence: the schizophrenic father mistreated her and harasses her sexually, while her mother, victim of mental disorders, did not protect her. Rather Nroversa, he sought comfort in older men, finishing the victim of an abuse. At 15 he returned to live with his father and shortly after he met Fred West, of 12 years older, with whom he began a relationship that led her to leave the family and become the mother of their first daughter, Heather. Obted by his father, Rosemary found himself growing the firstborn alone, developing a ruthless character. In 1971, together with Fred, he assassinated and dismembered the little Charmaine, buried under the floor of the house. In a few years, ten of their children and various female guests were victims of abuse, torture and murders perpetrated at 25 Cromwell Street, their home in Gloucester.

The method and discovery of corpses

The couple attracted young women promising a caregiver or domestic work; Once at home, they forced them to undergo sexual toilets for days, then strangled them and threw the remains in the gardens or under the garage. Fred, to camouflage the numerous burials, pretended to be renovated works. Only in 1992, after a violated friend had asked the police for help and one of their daughters had denounced the abuses, the authorities obtained a search mandate: dozens of human remains emerged that led to the arrest of Fred and Rosemary.

Fred was hanging in the cell in 1995, while in November of the same year Rosemary was sentenced to life imprisonment for ten murders. You have always denied all responsibility, but remains in prison without the possibility of appeal. In 1996 their home was demolished to cancel the memory of the crimes.

The trailer of the documentary

