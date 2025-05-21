The true story of the crime of Patraix that inspired the film Netflix The black widow

On Netflix there is a new thriller film inspired by a crime that really happened in Spain, the black widow. August, 2017, the body of a man to whom seven stab wounds were found was found in a parking lot from Valencia. Everything suggests a passionate crime. But what really happened?

Here are the details of the so -called “Patraix crime”, one of the most well -known Spanish black news cases in the country that Netflix has decided to propose to the public in the cinematographic version.

The true story of Patraix’s crime told in the Netflix film The Black Widow

The crime of Patraix, so called for the Valencia district in which the victim’s body was found refers to the murder of Antonio Navarro Cerdán, a 35 year old from Novelda (Alicante) found dead on the 16th of 2017 in a Calamocha Street garage in the Patraix district.

The police investigations immediately focused on the victim’s family immediately excluding the motive for the robbery. This is because the agents of the murders were convinced that the killer was waiting for Antonio in the garage.

On November 8, 2017, a phone call was intercepted between two of the suspects: the victim’s widow, María Jesús Moreno Cantó, a nurse known by all with the nickname “Maje” and one of his colleagues, Salvador Rodrigo Lapietra. Both, in 2018, were arrested on charges of murder.

The crime weapon

The crime weapon was found on January 18 after the declaration of the murderer who accompanied the agents to the black well of his property in Ribarroja where he had thrown him. It was a knife purchased in a hardware store.

The process

The trial for this crime was held in 2020 in the Valencia Court and saw the sentence of María Jesús Moreno Cantó as a result of 22 years of imprisonment for premeditated murder with aggravating circumstance of the kinship.

Salvador Rodrigo Lapietra was sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment for murder with premeditation and with the analogical attenuating of the collaboration with justice.

The sentence was contested and the civil and criminal section of the high court of justice of the Valencian community (TSJCV) has fully confirmed the sentences of 22 and 17 years of imprisonment.

In which prison are the prisoners

Since January 2018, the prisoners remained in the prison of Picassent, Valencian autonomous community. In May 2023 María Jesús Moreno Cantó was transferred to a specialized maternity department of the Fontcalent prison (Alicante) because he had been pregnant inside the prison.

On July 13, 2023 he gave birth to a public hospital in Alicante, where he was subjected to pre -trial detention.