The true story of the hostages to the Apple Store in Amsterdam who inspired the film Netflix Ihostage

The Apple Store was inaugurated in 2012 in Leidseplein, a symbol of US technological innovation in the heart of Amsterdam, a destination very popular with tourists and local. The place was the protagonist, in 2022, of a news episode capable of sowing moments of absolute terror. A story that we find, now, at the center of “Ihostage”, high voltage Netflix films. In this space we retrace the main phases of the incident.

Ihostage: the true story of the hostages to the Apple Store in Amsterdam

In the late afternoon of February 22, 2022, a dramatic episode shakes the beating heart of Amsterdam. At the renowned Apple Store located in Leidseplein, a man armed with firearms and explosives unleashed chaos, imposing requests in cryptocurrency and forcing the place to become the scene of a live nightmare.

At 5.38 pm, an emergency call captured the attention of the Amsterdam police operations center and reported the presence of an armed individual who threatened to fire. In a few seconds, the security staff of the Apple Store, located in one of the most popular squares of the city, transmitted the alarm that confirmed the incident: a situation of terrorism had broken out inside the shop. The suspect was identified as Abdel Rahman Akkad, 27 years old, and had chosen to demonstrate terror by presenting himself to the shop in camouflage clothes and with a threatening appearance, bringing with him an arsenal made up of a semi -automatic weapon and other paraphernalia, together with a device similar to an explosive jacket.

The first interventions were not long in coming: a police patrol went immediately on the spot, followed in short by the DSI Rapid Response Response, the Dutch anti -terrorism unit. While the suspect was wandering inside the shop, preventing the exit of a single person, numerous visitors hid between the internal spaces; Some took refuge in hidden corners, like a small wardrobe for brooms, to escape the imminent danger.

Following a series of communications through messages and photographs sent in real time to a local broadcaster, the police ordered the total evacuation of Leidseplein, securing the area with the help of helicopters and terrestrial patrols.

The suspect, who had even contacted the police call center to express his requests, demanded 200 million euros in cryptocurrencies and a safe passage. The nightmare ended when, during a run -up through the square, the individual was deliberately affected by a police car used as a means of heavy intervention. The tragic result of this intervention was that the seriously wounded man was transported by ambulance and the following day, despite the case treatments, he died because of the injuries sustained.

