The Turin Book Fair closes with 231 thousand visitors

The 2025 book of Turin 2025 was closed today with a turnout of 231 thousand visitors: there were five days with protagonists from all over the world and publishing houses to “trace new words, looks on the world and to celebrate belonging to a large and varied community of readers and readers”. During the closing conference of the works, in the presence of the Annalena Benini director, it was announced that Turin will return to accommodate publishers, readers and readers, authors and authors next year, from 14 to 18 May 2026. The host country will be Greece.

The book of the book returns in 2026

Full salt and dating sold out, but also difficulty moving between the various pavilions in the most crowded moments, on Saturday and Sunday. Almost a thousand exhibition spaces, 70 rooms, over 2,500 events at the Lingotto and another 800 in the area with the Off Salone. This is the balance of the 37th edition of the Fair, which saw the leading ‘pens’ transit of the international literary scene, including: Stefan Boonen, Jan Brokken, émomanuel Carrère, Mirceaa Congrestcu, Javier Search, Tracy Chevalier, Caroline Darian, Joël Dicker, and still Felicia Kingsley, Saitō Kōhei, Paul Murray, Valérie Perrin, David Quamen and Yasmina Reza, to name a few. Among the Italians, however, Alessandro Barbero, Daria Bignardi, Gianrico Carofiglio, Council De Gregorio, Donatella di Pietrantonio, Luciano Ligabue and Matteo Zuppi, Cecilia Sala, Roberto Saviano, Antonio Scurati, Toni Servillo and Sandro Veronesi.

Those who participated in the Turin Book Fair have chosen to buy tickets directly online – 94.5% of the total -, and at the same time the number of subscriptions compared to last year has grown 37%. Of the over 230 thousand visitors, almost half – 49% – is under 35. The younger visitor, reader in power, is called Elia Rivetti Iannizzotto and is only 53 days. Readers most fond of the event, in addition to those who live in Piedmontese territory, come from Lombardy, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and Liguria.