The TV series and films to watch on Netflix this week

A new week is coming for Netflix and many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 14 to 20 October 2024.

Defense Lawyer 3, the legal series based on the novels by Michael Connelly (October 17)

This week one of the public’s most loved legal series returns to Netflix: Defense Lawyer. In fact, the third season of the Netflix series inspired by Michael Connelly’s novels arrives with exciting new episodes ready to glue everyone to the screen. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns to the role of the non-conformist lawyer Mickey Haller ready to experience new adventures.

Defense Lawyer 3: plot and trailer

How Defense Lawyer 2 ended

Woman of the Hour, the new thriller based on a true story (18 October)

Also new on Netflix this week is the film Woman of the Hour, a true crime thriller by director Anna Kendrick. The film, inspired by a true story, tells the astonishing story of an aspiring actress in Los Angeles in the 1970s and a serial killer who has been active for years, whose lives intersect when they both participate in an episode of the American version of The Game of couples.

Everything you need to know about Woman of the Hour

The man who loved UFOs, the documentary on the greatest alien spotter (18 October)

And, finally, if you are passionate about UFOs, know that a film inspired by the exciting story of José de Zer, the intrepid journalist responsible for the most famous stories of alien sightings on Argentine television, is about to debut on Netflix this week.