The TV series and films to watch on Netflix this week

A new week is coming for Netflix and many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 7 to 14 October 2024.

The Menendez brothers, the true crime documentary about Lyle and Erik Menendez (October 7)

In 1996 Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of the murder of their parents in what would become one of the most famous legal proceedings of the late 1900s. For the first time after thirty years and in their own words, the two brothers retrace the trial that shocked the nation. Through in-depth telephone interviews with Lyle and Erik, the lawyers involved in the trial and the journalists who covered it, the jurors, family members and other informed observers, the acclaimed Argentine director Alejandro Hartmann (Carmel: Who killed María Marta?, The Photographer and the Postman: The Murder of José Luis Cabezas) offers a new vision and a new perspective on a case that the public wrongly believes they know about.

The Menendez Brothers: the trailer

What happened to the Menendez brothers

Deception, the new Italian series with Monica Guerritore and Giacomo Gianniotti (9 October)

Deception is a melodrama that brings together various genres, from family to noir. Set between Naples and the wonderful Amalfi coast, it tells the conflict of a 60-year-old woman who seems to have now given up on her love life. The sudden arrival of a young foreigner in her world upsets her family and intimate balance and, thanks to love, makes her flourish again in a new and bolder phase of her life.

Written by Teresa Ciabatti, Eleonora Cimpanelli, Flaminia Gressi, Michela Straniero, Ingannop is a sentimental thriller starring Monica Guerritore and Giacomo Giannotti, which plays between suspense, breaking taboos and uncomfortable truths about love. It is the story of a passionate relationship, in which there is no shortage of shadows and secrets, which undermines social conventions and family balances, subverting the role of motherhood in Mediterranean culture.

Deception: plot and trailer

The María Soledad case: breaking the silence, the true crime documentary on Argentina’s first feminicide (October 10)

Thirty years after the murder of María Soledad Morales, her schoolmates, or rather the young women who fought to bring the truth to light, gather in Catamarca to commemorate the death of their friend and retrace the stages of a tragedy which represents a milestone. María Soledad was the first recognized case of femicide in Argentina and Netflix has decided to tell her story with a new true crime documentary.

The true story of the murder of María Soledad Morales

The fourth season of the teen series Outer Banks (October 10)

After last season’s eighteen-month leap into the future in which Wes Genrette proposes that the Pogues find Blackbeard’s treasure, the fourth season of Outer Banks takes us back to the moments before that event. After finding the El Dorado gold, the Pogues return to the Outer Banks and decide to lead a “normal” life: they build a new refuge dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0” and open a rather profitable fishing tackle business.

But some economic difficulties push John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope and Cleo to accept Wes’ proposal and leave for a new adventure in search of more money. The situation soon becomes more complicated than expected, with new dangerous enemies on their tail ready to beat them to the punch to take possession of the treasure. But this is only the beginning and the Pogues are forced to question the past, present and future and to ask themselves who they really are, what the meaning of their actions is and how much they are willing to risk.

Outer Banks 4: previews

The romantic film Lonley Planet (11 October)

A lonely novelist arrives at a prestigious writers’ retreat in Morocco, hoping that the isolated setting will cure her writer’s block. Here she meets a young man and what begins as a simple friendship turns into an intoxicating love story that will change her life. The film stars Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

Lonely Plaet: the trailer