The TV series to watch on Netflix this first week of June

June has begun, a month that will bring with it not only the beginning of summer but also many new TV series and films at the cinema and in streaming. And if you’re looking for something good and new on Netflix, here’s all the best coming to the streaming platform this week. From the docuseries on Michael Jackson to a new Spanish thriller. There’s something for all tastes.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The docuseries “Michael Jackson: The Verdict” is released (June 3)

This in-depth, three-episode docuseries told by key stakeholders in the courtroom examines the Michael Jackson trial and his complex legacy.

The best documentaries on Netflix

There’s a new drama series: “The Witness” (June 4)

“The Witness” tells the story of Alex and André Hanscombe and their struggle to deal with the devastating consequences of an unprecedented act of violence. Having become a single father overnight after the brutal murder of Rachel Nickell on Wimbledon Common in 1992, André puts aside his own pain and makes his son Alex, the only witness to the attack on his mother, the center of his life.

A series about how a father and son, broken by an unimaginable tragedy, gradually managed to emerge from the darkness.

A new South Korean series arrives: “True Lessons” (June 5)

A cathartic story centered on the Education Bureau, an institution founded with the ambitious purpose of teaching real lessons to students, teachers and parents who dare to cross the line. Operating even beyond the limits imposed by law, this team stops at nothing to restore order within the school.

The best South Korean series on Netflix

There’s a new Spanish thriller film: “The Marked Woman” (June 5)

The film follows the investigation conducted by inspector Anna Ripoll (Candela Peña) after the discovery of a woman (Ana Rujas) bound and gagged inside a container in the port of Barcelona, ​​unable to remember who she is or how she got there. Anna and agent Quique Zárate (Pol López) embark on a race against time to discover the identity of the stranger and the secrets hidden in her memory.

The best Spanish series on Netflix