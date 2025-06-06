The TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 6 to 8 June 2025.

Ginny and Georgia 3 if you are a fan of this series and stories about the mother-child relationship

After more than two years after the debut of the previous season, one of the most loved Dramedy series by Netflix public: Ginny and Georgia. The story of an alternative mother and her teenage daughter between secrets, a past full of mysteries and a constantly evolving mother-child relationship is ready to give her fans new emotions. A third season arrives that rennds the story from where she had been left and sees Georgia in prison for murder during her marriage which ruined the fairytale ending and pointing the spotlight on Miller as never before. Ginny and Georgia have always been against the world, but the world has never attacked them in this way. Now Ginny has to understand which side to be on.

Sara – The woman in the shade: if you like the crime series

An all -Italian crime series starring Claudia Gerini and Teresa Saponangelo. Sara’s story – The woman in the shadows is that of an ex -secret service agent who, after the sudden death of the son, will do everything to discover the truth and come out of a life in solitude to return to the field and seek justice. So he allies with his old friend Teresa, still agent on the field with a past that binds them as a present full of mysteries and truths to be revealed. The series is taken from the literary saga of Maurizio De Giovanni.

Shadows in the water if you are looking for a thriller

If you are looking for a thriller, one of the Netflix news these days is the Australian shadow series in the water. What’s talking about? Kieran Elliott’s life changes forever when two people drown and a girl disappears in his town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, Kieran returns with his young family and the sense of guilt that still torments him resurfaces. The tragic discovery of the body of a young woman on the beach upsets the community again and the investigations on her death threaten to reveal secret secrets kept hidden, the truth about the disappeared adolescent and a killer hidden among the inhabitants.

