The TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend in May is coming and for those who don’t want to go to the beach and start soaking up the first sun, here’s what’s new in streaming. In fact, new TV series arrive on Netflix every week, so there are many new things to discover and for all tastes: from the new sci-fi series from the creators of Stranger Things to a new romantic film. Here’s what not to miss on Netflix this weekend from 22 to 24 May 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The Boroughs, the new sci-fi series from the creators of Stranger Things

The new sci-fi series produced by the Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things. We are located in the New Mexico desert in a village built in the 1950s to house elderly people. Here, they will be able to live out their old age surrounded by exclusive comforts and services. But behind this apparent perfection dark secrets are hidden. So a group of guests of the structure will begin to investigate to bring out the truth.

It is a mix of horror, drama and science fiction on the theme of immortality.

The Boroughs: the review

Ladies First, if you love romantic comedies

If you love romantic films, here comes a new rom-com with Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike: Ladies First.

Damien Sachs (Sacha Baron Cohen) seems to have it all: money, power and an endless series of casual flings. As she prepares to take on the role of CEO at a major advertising agency, her life is turned upside down when she awakens in her worst nightmare: a parallel world dominated by women. If before he was the one dictating the law in the boardroom, now he finds himself in an inferior position and confronted with the ruthless and fearless Alex Fox (Rosamund Pike). With new rules of the game and Alex in top form, the two compete with no holds barred in a fun satirical comedy that tells what happens when roles are reversed.

The best romantic series on Netflix

To catch up on: Avatar – The Legend of Aang, because the second season is about to arrive

The second season is about to arrive – June 25th – and it’s exactly the right time to catch up, or review, this fantasy series because it’s a little gem from Netflix. The story is that of a young boy who must learn to control the four elements (water, earth, fire and air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

A high-quality fantasy coming-of-age story full of moral lessons and values. Not to be missed.

Avatar: The Legend of Aang, the review

Avatar: The Legend of Aang, the summary of the finale