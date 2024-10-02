The UK is trying to return to a “rational and sensible” relationship with the EU

The Labor-led United Kingdom is trying to improve relations with the European Union, after the choice of previous Conservative governments to proceed with a ‘hard Brexit’, and to cut almost all ties with the bloc of which the nation once was part of it. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer came on a mission to Brussels where he met the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, that of the European Council, Charles Michel and above all that of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Soften Brexit

Starmer, whose Labor Party won the elections in July, has made it clear that he does not want to cancel Brexit but does want to change the relationship in a number of areas, a desire shared by the Union which thinks it should focus on areas such as trade, security and youth mobility. However, talks on barriers to the movement of goods and people could prove particularly thorny. “I firmly believe that British citizens want a return to rational, sensible leadership when it comes to dealing with our closest neighbours,” Starmer said after arriving in Brussels.

The Labor prime minister has already visited Berlin, Paris, Rome and Dublin after the elections to lay the foundations for a reset of relations with partners. “Our alignment on global affairs provides a good basis for our bilateral relations,” von der Leyen said before receiving Starmer, underlining the EU’s strong alignment with Britain on European security concerns and climate change. “We should explore the possibility of greater cooperation as we focus on the full and faithful implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement,” the President added.

The points under discussion

Starmer has ruled out any return to the EU single market, its customs union or free movement agreements but has pledged to seek a new deal on import controls on animal products, aimed at reducing border crossing times and wants also mutual recognition of some professional qualifications and easier access to the EU for touring artists. While Starmer’s new tone was welcomed by EU leaders, both sides acknowledged that changes to the substance of the relationship would be subject to difficult negotiations and that the fundamental principles of the Brexit deal would not be affected.

For example, Starmer closed down plans for a youth mobility programme, rejecting a proposal the EU was keen on, which would have allowed EU citizens aged between 18 and 30 to live in Britain and young British people to remain in the EU for up to four years. Youth mobility is a key EU demand and London’s acceptance, perhaps in a scaled-down form, could be a condition for moving forward on the UK’s wish list.