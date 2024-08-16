The Union, ending explained

The new action film is coming out on Netflix on Friday, August 16th, The Unionwhich features a couple of super stars of the genre: Halle Berry and Mark Whalberg. A film, directed by Julian Farino that does not spare spectacular action scenes and gives the audience almost two hours of fun and adrenaline.

At the center of the story is the story of Mike McKenna, a quiet bricklayer from New Jersey who is dragged into a daring, high-risk adventure by his ex-girlfriend from high school, Roxanne. The woman is an agent who is part of a special team of the United States counterintelligence and, for a mission more complicated than usual, she needs a “Mr. Nobody” who, once trained, will help ensure the safety of the world. Roxanne therefore thinks of her ex, sedates him and takes him to London where the good Mike, after some reticence, will demonstrate that he has the audacity and courage to be part of The Union.

Between gunfights, deadly traps, obvious and hidden enemies, daring escapes, twists and breathtaking chases, the film tells the story of a high-risk mission and, for the audience following it in front of the screen, also a high level of spectacularity until the inevitable epilogue where, obviously, after many reversals of fortune, the good guys triumph.

A thread that ties together the whole adventure of Roxanne and Mike is also the sentimental one, and in the last scenes, both narrative lines, the “action” one and the more romantic one, come to an end right where it all began. After travelling around the world, between London and Istria, the two former schoolmates meet again in New Jersey, at the wedding of Mike’s best friend who is the witness. And on this day of celebration, the two exes also seem to be getting closer: is the man’s destiny therefore to return to his quiet life as a construction worker in his city and maybe even convince Roxanne of the joys of a less eventful life? Everything would seem to suggest this, if it weren’t for a final twist that opens up future scenarios not only for the two protagonists, but also for the audience that followed The Union.