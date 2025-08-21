The Vuelta part for the first time in history from Italy: but where is the Rai?





The Vuelta of Spain, the third great tour of the season, is preparing to make a great ‘fiesta’ live for all cycling enthusiasts. The 80th edition, the 300th great tour of the history of cycling, will start on Saturday 23 August and for the first time the “Gran Salida” will be in Italy with four stages that will have the Alpine landscapes, the hills and historic villages as a stage.

Millions of viewers in over 190 countries of the world will admire the beauties and excellences of the Italian territory with Piedmont, a great protagonist, given that it will become the only Italian region to have hosted all three departures of the great laps. A true privilege that will remain such for many. In fact, only subscribers will be able to enjoy the show because Rai has chosen not to buy the rights for the lap of Spain, despite the departure from Italy and Piedmont, for choices of editorial strategy regarding sporting events. Also in the past Viale Mazzini had privileged other runs but this time not being able to offer the spino tour for free, which is exceptionally in our territory, it appears decidedly less understandable. The runners and provinces of Turin, Biella, Vercelli, Novara and Cuneo will be in the showcase, but not for everyone.

Unfortunately, the public service that would have the duty to follow the events of national relevance, in this world case, lost the race, unfortunately again. On the net there are many comments from the citizens who pay the fee that find incomprehensible that the state broadcaster does not transmit in clear at least the stages in Italy of Vuelta 2025. Viewers who will cheer for the Italian runners, including Giulio Ciccone, Antonio Tiberi and Giulio Pellizzari in this Vuelta who will show the beauties of Italy, of Turin and Piedmont in the spotlight in the spotlight of the world. In all this, while the prices of subscriptions increase and are increasingly required to see the various sporting events, where is the Rai?